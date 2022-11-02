Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: The Cast of New York City Center's PARADE Takes Their First Bows

The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022. 

Nov. 02, 2022  

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022.

Check out photos of the cast taking their first bows below!

Funds raised by all seven performances will allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.

Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia.




Related Stories
Video: PARADE Stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond Sing This Is Not Over Yet Photo
Video: PARADE Stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond Sing 'This Is Not Over Yet'
Tony-winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond perform the hopeful duet, 'This Is Not Over Yet' from Jason Robert Brown's PARADE at New York City Center. See the video!
Video: Jason Robert Brown Honors Hal Prince and Alfred Uhry on Opening Night of PARADE Photo
Video: Jason Robert Brown Honors Hal Prince and Alfred Uhry on Opening Night of PARADE
As Jason Robert Brown's Parade celebrates its first major New York production in over a decade, the composer took the moment to pay homage to his collaborator book writer Alfred Uhry and famed director Harold Prince, who mounted the original production of the musical in 1998.
Video: First Look at Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More in PARADE Photo
Video: First Look at Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More in PARADE
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. Get a first look at footage here!
Video: Richard Ridge Chats With The Stars Of PARADE At City Center Photo
Video: Richard Ridge Chats With The Stars Of PARADE At City Center
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown's Parade Tuesday, November 1 through Sunday, November 6. The production stars Ben Platt as Leo Frank, Micaela Diamond (Lucille Frank), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), and more. Go inside press day for the show as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with the stars and creatives of this hotly anticipated production. 

