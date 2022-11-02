Photos: The Cast of New York City Center's PARADE Takes Their First Bows
The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022.
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022.
Check out photos of the cast taking their first bows below!
Funds raised by all seven performances will allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.
Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia.
Micaela Diamond, Ben Platt and the cast of "Parade"
Jason Robert Brown, Danielle Lee Greaves, Micaela Diamond, Ben Platt and the cast of "Parade"
Playwright Alfred Uhry and Composer Jason Robert Brown
Playwright Alfred Uhry
Composer Jason Robert Brown and the cast of "Parade"