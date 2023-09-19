Photos: The Cast of DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Celebrates Opening Night

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, officially opened at New World Stages last night, September 18. Performances will run through January 7.

Check out photos below of the cast taking their opening night bows, as well as shots from the opening night party!

Plus, check out photos from the red carpet here.

Directed by Gordon Greenberg, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors features a company of fearless actors including Jordan Boatman (Medea at BAM, The Niceties), Arnie Burton (The 39 Steps, Peter and The Starcatcher), James Daly (Shaw Festival, Stratford Festival, Hulu’s “Letterkenny”), Ellen Harvey (How To Succeed, Present Laughter) and Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Disney’s Newsies, Tuck Everlasting). The company understudies are Kaitlyn Boyer and Sean-Michael Wilkinson.

Bram Stoker’s horror classic gets a riotous makeover in this lightning-fast comedic reimagining that celebrates goth, camp, sexuality, and the magic of live theatre. This 90-minute, gender-bending, quick-change romp features a pansexual GenZ Count Dracula in the midst of an existential crisis. When he sets his sights on the brilliant young earth scientist Lucy Westfeldt, he meets his match for the first time – as well as a slew of other colorful characters including vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing, insect connoisseur Percy Renfield and behavioral psychiatrist Wallace Westfeldt, whose British country estate doubles as a free-range mental asylum. With a cast of brilliant quick take comedians, this Dracula will make you scream... with laughter.

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors features Scenic and Puppet Design by Tijana Bjelajac, Costume Design by Tristan Raines, Lighting Design by Rob Denton, Original Music and Sound Design by Victoria Deiorio, and Wig and Hair Design by Ashley Rae Callahan. Casting is by JZ Casting. General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical. Production Management is by Intuitive Production Management, and Production Stage Management is by Morgan R. Holbrook. Dori Berinstein (The Prom) is Executive Producer.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy