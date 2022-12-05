Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Cast of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Takes Opening Night Bows

The musical officially opened last night, December 4.

Dec. 05, 2022  

Last night was the official opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their bows below!

Plus, check out video footage of Neil Diamond performing 'Sweet Caroline' at the show here!

The cast of A Beautiful Noise is led by Will Sweson as Neil Diamond - Then, Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond - Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Paul Colby, Tommy O'Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby Neil Diamond - Now), Jordan Dobson (ensemble), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Nick Fradiani (Alternate Neil Diamond - Then), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for Ellie Greenwich, Jaye Posner, Marcia, and Rose Diamond), Alex Hairston (ensemble), Makai Hernandez (swing), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Pascal Pastrana (swing), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), MiMi Scardulla (ensemble), and Brinie Wallace (swing).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

A Beautiful Noise
The Cast of "A Beautiful Noise"

A Beautiful Noise
The Cast of "A Beautiful Noise"

A Beautiful Noise
Michael McCormick and Tom Alan Robbins

A Beautiful Noise
Jessie Fisher and Bri Sudia

A Beautiful Noise
Robyn Hurder

A Beautiful Noise
Mark Jacoby and Linda Powell

A Beautiful Noise
Mark Jacoby

A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson and The Cast of "A Beautiful Noise"

A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson

A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson and The Cast of "A Beautiful Noise"

A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson

A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson

A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson

A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson

A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson

A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson

A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson

A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson and The Cast of "A Beautiful Noise"

A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson and The Cast of "A Beautiful Noise"

A Beautiful Noise
Paige Faure, Linda Powell, Aaron James McKenzie and Robyn Hurder

A Beautiful Noise
Linda Powell, Paige Faure, Robyn Hurder, Kalonjee Gallimore, Michael McCormick, Jordan Dobson and Bri Sudia

A Beautiful Noise
Mark Jacoby and Will Swenson

A Beautiful Noise
Tom Alan Robbins, Mark Jacoby and Will Swenson

A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson and The Cast of "A Beautiful Noise"

A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson and The Cast of "A Beautiful Noise"

A Beautiful Noise
The Finale featuring Will Swenson and The Cast of "A Beautiful Noise"

A Beautiful Noise
Neil Diamond

A Beautiful Noise
Neil Diamond and Katie McNeil Diamond

A Beautiful Noise
Neil Diamond and Katie McNeil Diamond

A Beautiful Noise
Neil Diamond and Katie McNeil Diamond

A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson, Director Michael Mayer and The Cast of "A Beautiful Noise"

A Beautiful Noise
Neil Diamond, Will Swenson and The Cast of "A Beautiful Noise"

A Beautiful Noise
Neil Diamond and Katie McNeil Diamond

A Beautiful Noise
Neil Diamond and Katie McNeil Diamond


TodayTix Black Friday

