Photos: The Cast of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Takes Opening Night Bows

Last night was the official opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.

The cast of A Beautiful Noise is led by Will Sweson as Neil Diamond - Then, Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond - Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Paul Colby, Tommy O'Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby Neil Diamond - Now), Jordan Dobson (ensemble), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Nick Fradiani (Alternate Neil Diamond - Then), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for Ellie Greenwich, Jaye Posner, Marcia, and Rose Diamond), Alex Hairston (ensemble), Makai Hernandez (swing), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Pascal Pastrana (swing), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), MiMi Scardulla (ensemble), and Brinie Wallace (swing).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas