Video: Neil Diamond Performs 'Sweet Caroline' at Opening Night of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Last night, Neil Diamond himself surprised the crowd, as well as the cast, at opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, where he performed an impromptu rendition of "Sweet Caroline." This marks the first time Diamond has performed in his hometown of New York City since 2017, where, shortly after, the multiple Grammy®-winning artist announced his retirement from concert touring.

Diamond also visited with the cast backstage after the show.

The evening began with Diamond taking to the red carpet in front of the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) as throngs of adoring fans cheered his arrival. He was surrounded by his wife Katie, and over 40 members of his family including his children and grandchildren. He then entered the theater to a standing ovation, taking his seat and waving to the crowd as the opening night performance began.

After the show, Diamond came backstage to say hello to the cast, crew, and creative team. Will Swenson, who plays Neil Diamond - Then, took a moment to introduce the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer to his own father, a lifelong Diamond fan and the person who first played Diamond's Hot August Nights for the future Tony Award nominee on a family road trip when the actor was not even four years old.

In addition to Swenson, the cast of A Beautiful Noise is led by Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond - Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Paul Colby, Tommy O'Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby Neil Diamond - Now), Jordan Dobson (ensemble), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Nick Fradiani (Alternate Neil Diamond - Then), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for Ellie Greenwich, Jaye Posner, Marcia, and Rose Diamond), Alex Hairston (ensemble), Makai Hernandez (swing), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Pascal Pastrana (swing), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), MiMi Scardulla (ensemble), and Brinie Wallace (swing).

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).