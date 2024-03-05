Photos: The Cast and Creatives of THE HEART OF ROCK & ROLL Meet the Press

The musical will begin previews on March 29, ahead of an opening on April 22 at The James Earl Jones Theatre.

By: Mar. 05, 2024
The Heart of Rock and Roll is headed to Broadway this month! The new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News, will begin previews on March 29, ahead of an opening on April 22 at The James Earl Jones Theatre. The show's cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from the event below!

The principal cast features Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett.  

The cast also includes Mike Baerga, Tommy Bracco, TyNia René Brandon, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel, Lindsay JoanRoss Lekites, Robin Masella, Kara Menendez, Joe Moeller, Jennifer Noble, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Kevin Pariseau, Robert Pendilla and Leah Read.

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis hits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want. 

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz

(Back Row L-R) Tamika Lawrence, Zoe Jensen, Josh Breckenridge, John Dossett, Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Huey Lewis, Billy Harrington Tighe and Orville Mendoza (Bottom Row L-R) Raymond J. Lee, John Michael Lyles and F. Michael Haynie

Director Gordon Greenberg, Composer Huey Lewis, Choreographer Lorin Latarro, Tamika Lawrence, Zoe Jensen, Josh Breckenridge, John Dossett, Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Huey Lewis, Billy Harrington Tighe, Orville Mendoza, Raymond J. Lee, John Michael Lyles, Tommy Bracco, F. Michael Haynie with the cast & creative team

Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz and Huey Lewis

Director Gordon Greenberg, Composer Huey Lewis and Choreographer Lorin Latarro

Huey Lewis

Director Gordon Greenberg

Producers Tyler Mitchell and Hunter Arnold

Music Supervisor & Orchestrator Brian Usifer, Choreographer Lorin Latarro and Director Gordon Greenberg

Huey Lewis

John Dossett

Tamika Lawrence

Corey Cott

Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz

Tamika Lawrence

Raymond J. Lee, Corey Cott, John Michael Lyles and F. Michael Haynie

McKenzie Kurtz, John Dossett and Tamika Lawrence

Corey Cott and the cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

The Cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

The Cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

McKenzie Kurtz, John Dossett and the Cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

The Cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

Raymond J. Lee and Corey Cott

Corey Cott, Raymond J. Lee and the cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

Corey Cott, Raymond J. Lee and the cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

F. Michael Haynie and the cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

Corey Cott

Tommy Bracco and Leah Read

The Cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

Tommy Bracco and Leah Read

Corey Cott

Raymond J. Lee, Corey Cott and John Michael Lyles

Raymond J. Lee and Corey Cott

Raymond J. Lee, Corey Cott and the cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

Corey Cott

Corey Cott

Corey Cott

Corey Cott

Corey Cott

Corey Cott

F. Michael Haynie, Raymond J. Lee and the cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

Tamika Lawrence and the cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

Tamika Lawrence and the cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

McKenzie Kurtz, Zoe Jensen and the cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

McKenzie Kurtz and Corey Cott

Tommy Bracco and Billy Harrigan Tighe

McKenzie Kurtz, Corey Cott and the cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz and the cast of "The Heart of Rock and Roll"

Composer Huey Lewis and Book & Story Jonathan A. Abrams

Composer Huey Lewis and Producer & Story Tyler Mitchell

Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz

John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee and F. Michael Haynie

John Dossett and Billy Harrigan Tighe

Book & Story Jonathan A. Abrams

Director Gordon Greenberg and Choreographer Lorin Latarro

Tamika Lawrence, Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz

Josh Breckenridge, Zoe Jensen and Orville Mendoza

Composer Huey Lewis and Music Supervisor & Orchestrator Brian Usifer

Tommy Bracco

Tommy Bracco

Signage for "The Heart of Rock and Roll"




