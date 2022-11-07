Photos: The Cast Of YOU WILL GET SICK Takes Opening Night Bows

Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of You Will Get Sick, a new play by Noah Diaz directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, officially opened on November 6, 2022 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 11, 2022.

The cast includes Marinda Anderson, Daniel K. Isaac, Linda Lavin, Nate Miller, and Dario Ladani Sanchez all of whom are making their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.

BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out photos of the cast taking their bows below!

Diaz wrote You Will Get Sick in 2018 while in graduate school at Yale School of Drama. In the play, a young man is shocked to receive a life-changing diagnosis. Overwhelmed, he turns to a stranger for help, hiring an older woman to break the news to his family and friends - thus setting into motion a series of events that will profoundly reshape both of their lives. This humane and piercing new play is a testament to the great challenges - and extraordinary joys - that come from having a body.

The creative team for the play includes: Kimie Nishikawa (Sets), Alicia Austin (Costumes), Cha See (Lighting), Lee Kinney (Sound), and Skylar Fox (Illusions).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski