Photos: ÉTOILE Ballet Series Shares First-Look Photos, Sets Release Date

Étoile, the upcoming dance-world dramedy from Prime Video, has released first look images and a premiere date for the series. From television creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, all eight episodes are set to premiere on April 24.

Set in both New York and Paris, the new, original series follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions: swapping their most talented stars.

The series is the much-anticipated follow-up to the creators’ beloved comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which over the course of five seasons on Prime Video collected 22 Primetime Emmy Awards, 6 Critics Choice Awards, 3 Golden Globes, and a Peabody, as well as countless fans worldwide. Étoile’s arrival will also coincide with the anniversary of Gilmore Girls, which premiered 25 years ago this year and has only since grown in esteem among audiences, first-time and returning alike.

Previously announced cast members of Étoile include Emmy-winner Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Charlotte Gainsbourg (The Pale Blue Eye, Antichrist, Nymphomaniac), Lou de Laâge (The Innocents), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Maestro), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Ivan du Pontavice (Rupture), Taïs Vinolo (The Show Must Go On), David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Simon Callow (Outlander), and Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls) as recurring guest. BroadwayWorld previously reported that Tony-winner Jonathan Groff will also appear in the series as a guest star. Take a look at photos from the series below!