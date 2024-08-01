Photos: Susan Sarandon Hosts THE OYSTER RADIO HOUR On NYC's Little Island

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night on Little Island, Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon hosted The Oyster Radio Hour, featuring performances by Tony Award nominees Amber Gray (Hadestown) and Amber Iman (Lempicka).

The Oyster Radio Hour will run through Sunday, August 4 as part of Little Island’s blockbuster summer season.

The Oyster Radio Hour is a live, three-act family-friendly radio show combining science, story and song that celebrates the resilience of oysters and their crucial ecological roles. Alongside Broadway vocalists Amber Gray and Amber Iman and with original music, Sarandon engages with audio interviews from scientists, historians, and artists, as their voices bring the world of oysters to life on stage. Beginning at 8PM each evening, the show blends hope and interconnectedness, spotlighting the humble oyster’s journey of revival.

The Oyster Radio Hour is a collaboration between Creative Director RR Sigel, who was the Associate Artistic Director of NY PopsUp in 2021; Content Developer Ana González of WNYC, previously of Radiolab: For Kids; composer Angélica Negrón who has performed at Opera Philadelphia, the LA Philharmonic, NY Philharmonic, Seattle Symphony, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and more; and Emmy® and Drama Desk Award®-nominated songwriter Mark Sonnenblick.

The Oyster Radio Hour is presented in partnership with Yo-Yo Ma's Our Common Nature, which explores how culture can reconnect us to the natural world.

The Oyster Radio Hour music team includes Jason Michael Webb (MJ) as Music Director and Arrangements, Negrón (water synth and accordion), Matt Evans (percussion), and multi-instrumentalist Darian Donovan Thomas (electric violin and fiddle).

Keenan Tyler Oliphant (Hadestown) serves as director with Miller & Harlow as writers; Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Kimberly Akimbo) as lighting/video designer; Beth Lake (Camelot) as sound designer; Dr. Matthew Hare, Elliot Ma, Ayasha Guerin, Moody Harney, and Alan Michelson as audio interviewees; and Beatrice Perez-Arche as stage manager.

After 10 years of inactivity, the acclaimed New Amsterdam Market is making a rare appearance with a special oyster-themed nightmarket at Little Island, in New York City's Hudson River Park.

The New Amsterdam Oyster Market will feature fresh shucked oysters, foods from the sea, desserts, cocktails, and other light fare prepared by chefs, cooks, and purveyors who support regional, seasonal & sustainable food systems, and who work to strengthen public space.

New Amsterdam Oyster Market is open now through Sunday, August 4 from 6:30pm-10:00pm and coincides with The Oyster Radio Hour, a performance designed and produced by Little Island’s creative team. Tickets to the Oyster Radio Hour can be purchased here.

New Amsterdam Oyster Market vendors include The Real Mothershuckers, Oyster Party, Lobster Place, Houseman Restaurant, Cervo's, Downeast Dayboat, Té Company, Chomps Élysées, La Newyorkina, and Pamina Dolci e Gelato.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes