Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of OPERATION MINCEMEAT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2024 Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical officially opened at the Golden Theatre last week. BroadwayWorld was there for the star-studded guest arrivals, which included Jesse Eisenberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Lorna Luft, Dylan Mulvaney and many more!



Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat stars David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, and Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts, who are reprising their original, acclaimed performances for the musical’s Broadway (American) premiere. Brandon Contreras, Sam Hartley, Jessi Kirtley, Gerianne Pérez and Amanda Jill Robinson round out the cast as understudies.



In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas