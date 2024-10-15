Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in Costume in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in costume as Satine and Christian, respectively, in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. They begin their run in the roles tonight at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.