Photos: Signature Theatre's MY BROKEN LANGUAGE Celebrates Opening Night
My Broken Language runs through Nov 27, 2022 in the Pershing Square Signature Center's Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre.
Signature Theatre's production of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language, the acclaimed playwright's stage adaptation of her eponymous memoir, officially opened on Sunday night, November 6 and runs through Nov 27, 2022 in the Pershing Square Signature Center's Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre (480 W 42nd St, New York).
The world premiere production, directed by Hudes, collides monologue, literary reading, music, and movement in its depiction of an author growing up in el barrio in Philadelphia during the 90s, in a Puerto Rican family held together by women: recalling the uplift, the grief, the spirits, the dance. Navigating the margins of many communities, they forge a language all their own.
BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
