My Broken Language
Photos: Signature Theatre's MY BROKEN LANGUAGE Celebrates Opening Night

My Broken Language runs through Nov 27, 2022 in the Pershing Square Signature Center's Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Signature Theatre's production of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language, the acclaimed playwright's stage adaptation of her eponymous memoir, officially opened on Sunday night, November 6 and runs through Nov 27, 2022 in the Pershing Square Signature Center's Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre (480 W 42nd St, New York).

The world premiere production, directed by Hudes, collides monologue, literary reading, music, and movement in its depiction of an author growing up in el barrio in Philadelphia during the 90s, in a Puerto Rican family held together by women: recalling the uplift, the grief, the spirits, the dance. Navigating the margins of many communities, they forge a language all their own.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

My Broken Language
Samora la Perdida, Marilyn Torres, Yani Marin, Zabryna Guevara and Daphne Rubin-Vega

My Broken Language
Samora la Perdida, Marilyn Torres, Yani Marin, Zabryna Guevara and Daphne Rubin-Vega

My Broken Language
Ariacne Trujillo-Durand, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Samora la Perdida, Marilyn Torres, Yani Marin, Zabryna Guevara and Daphne Rubin-Vega

My Broken Language
Luis A. Miranda Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda

My Broken Language
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Quiara Alegría Hudes

My Broken Language
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Quiara Alegría Hudes

My Broken Language
Jimmy Smits and Daphne Rubin-Vega

My Broken Language
Jimmy Smits and Daphne Rubin-Vega

My Broken Language
Sedo Sanchez, Quiara Alegría Hudes and Virginia Sanchez

My Broken Language
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes and Alex Lacamoire

My Broken Language
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daphne Rubin-Vega

My Broken Language
Quiara Alegría Hudes and Paula Vogel

My Broken Language
Benj Pasek and Erin Summe

My Broken Language
Quiara Alegría Hudes, Gabi Sanchez, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal Miranda

My Broken Language
Alex Lacamoire and Ebony Williams

My Broken Language
Quiara Alegría Hudes, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Virginia Sanchez

My Broken Language
Ileana Ferreras and Alex Lacamoire

My Broken Language
Thomas Costanzo and Daphne Rubin-Vega

My Broken Language
Vanessa Nadal Miranda and Lin-Manuel Miranda

My Broken Language
Irene Cabrera and Daphne Rubin Vega

My Broken Language
Erik Bottcher and Benj Pasek

My Broken Language
Luis A. Miranda Jr. and Luz Towns Miranda

My Broken Language
Jimmy Smits, Zabryna Guevara and Lin-Manuel Miranda

My Broken Language
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes

My Broken Language
Daphne Rubin Vega and Frances Ruffelle

My Broken Language
Signature Theatre Executive Director Timothy J. McClimon and wife Suzanne Berman

My Broken Language
Samora la Perdida, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes and son Julian Beauchamp

My Broken Language
Arnulfo Maldonado and Daphne Rubin Vega

My Broken Language
Daphne Rubin-Vega, Thomas Costanzo and Jimmy Smits

My Broken Language
Yadira Correa, Justin Ramos, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Yani Marin, Quiara Alegria Hudes, Marilyn Torres, Samora la Perdida, Ariacne Trujillo Durand, Zabryna Guevara and Ebony Williams

My Broken Language
Alex Lacamoire, Justin Ramos, Yadira Correa, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Yani Marin, Quiara Alegria Hudes, Marilyn Torres, Ebony Williams, Samora la Perdida, Ariacne Trujillo Durand and Zabryna Guevara

My Broken Language
Zak Hill-Whilton, Erik Bottcher, Benj Pasek, Erin Summe and Richie Ridge

My Broken Language
Marialisa Costanzo Marino, Thomas Costanzo, Luca Costanzo, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Luciano Marino




Related Stories
Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate Opening Night of Quiara Alegría Hudes MY BRO Photo
Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate Opening Night of Quiara Alegría Hudes' MY BROKEN LANGUAGE
Signature Theatre's production of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language, the acclaimed playwright's stage adaptation of her eponymous memoir, officially opened on November 6. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you to the red carpet in this video!
Reviews: MY BROKEN LANGUAGE at Signature Theatre Photo
Reviews: MY BROKEN LANGUAGE at Signature Theatre
Signature Theatre's production of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language, the acclaimed playwright's stage adaptation of her eponymous memoir, officially opened last night, November 6. Read the reviews for My Broken Language here!
Signature Theatres SigSpace to Present Concert Response to MY BROKEN LANGUAGE & More i Photo
Signature Theatre's SigSpace to Present Concert Response to MY BROKEN LANGUAGE & More in November
Following HalfPint at Night, SigSpace will feature, on November 13 from 5:30-6:30pm, a concert response to Quiara Alegría Hudes’ memoir My Broken Language from Bushwick Book Club—the theatrical adaptation of which is currently being performed in the Signature Center’s Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre (through November 27).

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: On the Red Carpet of ONLY GOLD Opening Night at MCC TheaterPhotos: On the Red Carpet of ONLY GOLD Opening Night at MCC Theater
November 7, 2022

The World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash ('GLOW') and a book by Tony Award® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night) is now open at MCC Theater. See photos from opening night here!
Photos: See Cameron Crowe, Solea Pfeiffer & More on the ALMOST FAMOUS Red CarpetPhotos: See Cameron Crowe, Solea Pfeiffer & More on the ALMOST FAMOUS Red Carpet
November 5, 2022

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! See photos of the stars of the show and more on the red carpet here!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of ALMOST FAMOUS Opening NightPhotos: On the Red Carpet of ALMOST FAMOUS Opening Night
November 4, 2022

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!
Photos: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
November 4, 2022

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! See photos of the cast at curtain call here!
Photos: Joni Mitchell Joins the Cast of ALMOST FAMOUS Backstage on Opening NightPhotos: Joni Mitchell Joins the Cast of ALMOST FAMOUS Backstage on Opening Night
November 4, 2022

The curtain was raised last night as Broadway welcomed its newest musical, Almost Famous, based on Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe’s iconic film of the same name, featuring 15 Broadway cast debuts.