Photos: See Norm Lewis, Joshua Henry, Amber Iman & More at Broadway Advocacy Coalition's BROADWAY VS 2022

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition held its second BROADWAY VS, the beloved fundraising event on Monday, June 20. Inspired by the cultural phenomenon Verzuz, VS has raised over $130K for the organization. The funds will support BAC's initiatives to empower artist activists.

Hosted by Broadway favorite and BAC Co-founder Amber Iman, the evening celebrated the legendary careers of Tony Award nominees Norm Lewis and Joshua Henry and welcomed the Broadway community to join in the celebrations both virtually and in-person at New World Stages.

Making space to uplift the vital impact of Black culture on Broadway, the evening featured song selections from both artists' extensive careers on Broadway and beyond and included music from Carousel, Porgy and Bess, The Scottsboro Boys, and more as well as conversations between the two iconic Black Broadway stars.

This year's event also coincided with Juneteenth and served as a space for Black Broadway to celebrate not just these two men, but the many Black men who have led the way for so many others and the work of organizations like Black Broadway Men.

At the end of the evening, Lewis and Henry were given BAC's Legacy Award for their commitment to and impact in the theater community.

Photo credit: Josh Drake