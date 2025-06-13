Photos: See Noah Kieserman & Nasia Thomas in THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Last Five Years have unveiled new photos of standbys Noah Kieserman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Nasia Thomas (SIX) as they step into the roles of Jamie and Cathy, regularly played by Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, this weekend. This special, one-night only added performance will take place on Sunday, June 15 at 7PM.

The Last Five Years, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, stars Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, and features choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, music direction by Tom Murray, casting by Taylor Williams and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.