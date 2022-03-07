Photos: See Nkeki Obi-Melekwe & More in New Images From TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, starring Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, is currently on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater (205 W 46th Street).

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL currently stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Nick Rashad Burroughs as Ike, Kayla Davion as Tina (at some performances), NaTasha Yvette Williams as Zelma, Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda and also features Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ronni Colette, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia MonÃ©t, Phierce Phoenix, Deon Releford-Lee, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Carla R. Stewart, Eric A. Walker Jr., Katie Webber and Michelle West.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr. and casting by The Telsey Office.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.