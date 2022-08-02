Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Nicholas Barasch, David Baida, Kerry Conte & More at Opening Night of THE BUTCHER BOY World Premiere

Michael Cerveris, Stephen Schwartz, Melissa Gilbert and more were in attendance.

Aug. 2, 2022  

The World Premiere of the new musical The Butcher Boy, with book, music & lyrics by Asher Muldoon, began previews on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage on July 21, 2022. Featuring direction by Ciarán O'Reilly (A Touch of the Poet), music direction by David Hancock Turner (Penelope) and choreography by Barry McNabb (The Streets of New York), The Butcher Boy opened on August 1 for a limited run through September 11, 2022.

Check out opening night photos below!

The cast of The Butcher Boy includes David Baida (On Your Feet!) as "Pig 4," Nicholas Barasch (Hadestown National Tour) as "Francie Brady," Carey Rebecca Brown (The Sound of Music National Tour) as "Pig 2," Joe Cassidy (Waitress) as "Alo/William," Kerry Conte (The Streets of New York) as "Mary/Mary/Mary," Andrea Lynn Green (The Home Place) as "Ma," Daniel Marconi (Made by God) as "Phillip Nugent," Polly McKie (The Streets of New York) as "Pig 3," Michele Ragusa (Flying Over Sunset) as "Mrs. Nugent/Kathleen," Scott Stangland (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as "Da" and Teddy Trice (The Book of Mormon) as "Pig 1."

Michael Cerveris

Stephen Schwartz

Melissa Gilbert

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield

Timothy Busfield

Jerry Zaks and Melissa Gooding

Kerry Conte

Kerry Conte

Polly McKie

Polly McKie

David Baida and Benjamin Ramos

David Baida and Benjamin Ramos

Teddy Trice and Clare Trice

Teddy Trice and Clare Trice

Sammy Grob and Asher Muldoon (Book, Music and Lyrics)

Sammy Grob and Asher Muldoon

Katie Van Horn and Daniel Marconi

Katie Van Horn and Daniel Marconi

Tiffany Topel and Scott Stangland

Tiffany Topel and Scott Stangland

Sebastian Gores and Andrea Lynn Green

Sebastian Gores and Andrea Lynn Green

Joe Cassidy and Ashley McHugh

Joe Cassidy and Ashley McHugh

Christian Strange

Christian Strange

Stacey Ornstein ad David Hancock Turner (Musical Director)

Stacey Ornstein ad David Hancock Turner

Nicholas Barasch

Nicholas Barasch

Nicholas Barasch

Nicholas Barasch and Michele Ragusa

Nicholas Barasch and Michele Ragusa

Michele Ragusa and Ciaran O'Reilly (Director)

Michele Ragusa and Ciaran O'Reilly

David Hancock Turner with the band- Mike Rosengarten, Joseph Wallace, Martha Hyde and Danielle Giulini

David Hancock Turner and Asher Muldoon with the band- Mike Rosengarten, Joseph Wallace, Martha Hyde and Danielle Giulini

David Hancock Turner and Asher Muldoon

Nicholas Barasch and Asher Muldoon

The Cast and Creative Team of The Butcher Boy

Nicholas Barasch and Andrea Lynn Green

Nicholas Barasch and Andrea Lynn Green

Ciaran O'Reilly, Nicholas Barasch and Charlotte Moore

Nicholas Barasch and Charlotte Moore





Related Articles

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy


Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
July 25, 2022

Strongbox Theater just launched several evenings of short, one-act plays complimented with songs by live musicians. After receiving over 500 plays from writers all over the world, the directors at Strongbox chose (8) entertaining and well written plays authored by award winning playwrights to be performed at their festival in East Rockaway's outdoor theater in Memorial Park. The plays will consist mostly of comedies and the music will be upbeat.
Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
July 19, 2022

The 14th Annual Broadway's Rising Stars concert was held at The Town Hall on Monday, July 18 at 8:00pm, serving as the national showcase event for recent graduates of Performing Arts schools from all across the country. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event here!
Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
July 18, 2022

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, is now presenting the international hit Footloose written by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, with music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
July 18, 2022

The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened ON YOUR FEET! this weekend. Performances begin on Thursday, June 14, 2022, and run through Sunday, August 28, 2022. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
June 28, 2022

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway, created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall. This latest Broadway by the Year concert highlighted songs that leapt to fame from shows that never actually made it to Broadway. Check out photos here!