Photos: See Nicholas Barasch, David Baida, Kerry Conte & More at Opening Night of THE BUTCHER BOY World Premiere

July 25, 2022

Strongbox Theater just launched several evenings of short, one-act plays complimented with songs by live musicians. After receiving over 500 plays from writers all over the world, the directors at Strongbox chose (8) entertaining and well written plays authored by award winning playwrights to be performed at their festival in East Rockaway's outdoor theater in Memorial Park. The plays will consist mostly of comedies and the music will be upbeat.