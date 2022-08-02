Photos: See Nicholas Barasch, David Baida, Kerry Conte & More at Opening Night of THE BUTCHER BOY World Premiere
Michael Cerveris, Stephen Schwartz, Melissa Gilbert and more were in attendance.
The World Premiere of the new musical The Butcher Boy, with book, music & lyrics by Asher Muldoon, began previews on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage on July 21, 2022. Featuring direction by Ciarán O'Reilly (A Touch of the Poet), music direction by David Hancock Turner (Penelope) and choreography by Barry McNabb (The Streets of New York), The Butcher Boy opened on August 1 for a limited run through September 11, 2022.
Check out opening night photos below!
The cast of The Butcher Boy includes David Baida (On Your Feet!) as "Pig 4," Nicholas Barasch (Hadestown National Tour) as "Francie Brady," Carey Rebecca Brown (The Sound of Music National Tour) as "Pig 2," Joe Cassidy (Waitress) as "Alo/William," Kerry Conte (The Streets of New York) as "Mary/Mary/Mary," Andrea Lynn Green (The Home Place) as "Ma," Daniel Marconi (Made by God) as "Phillip Nugent," Polly McKie (The Streets of New York) as "Pig 3," Michele Ragusa (Flying Over Sunset) as "Mrs. Nugent/Kathleen," Scott Stangland (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as "Da" and Teddy Trice (The Book of Mormon) as "Pig 1."
Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield
Jerry Zaks and Melissa Gooding
David Baida and Benjamin Ramos
David Baida and Benjamin Ramos
Teddy Trice and Clare Trice
Teddy Trice and Clare Trice
Sammy Grob and Asher Muldoon (Book, Music and Lyrics)
Sammy Grob and Asher Muldoon
Katie Van Horn and Daniel Marconi
Katie Van Horn and Daniel Marconi
Tiffany Topel and Scott Stangland
Tiffany Topel and Scott Stangland
Sebastian Gores and Andrea Lynn Green
Sebastian Gores and Andrea Lynn Green
Joe Cassidy and Ashley McHugh
Joe Cassidy and Ashley McHugh
Stacey Ornstein ad David Hancock Turner (Musical Director)
Stacey Ornstein ad David Hancock Turner
Nicholas Barasch and Michele Ragusa
Nicholas Barasch and Michele Ragusa
Michele Ragusa and Ciaran O'Reilly (Director)
Michele Ragusa and Ciaran O'Reilly
David Hancock Turner with the band- Mike Rosengarten, Joseph Wallace, Martha Hyde and Danielle Giulini
David Hancock Turner and Asher Muldoon with the band- Mike Rosengarten, Joseph Wallace, Martha Hyde and Danielle Giulini
David Hancock Turner and Asher Muldoon
Nicholas Barasch and Asher Muldoon
The Cast and Creative Team of The Butcher Boy
Nicholas Barasch and Andrea Lynn Green
Nicholas Barasch and Andrea Lynn Green
Ciaran O'Reilly, Nicholas Barasch and Charlotte Moore