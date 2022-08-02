Photos: See Nicholas Barasch, David Baida, Kerry Conte & More at Opening Night of THE BUTCHER BOY World Premiere

The World Premiere of the new musical The Butcher Boy, with book, music & lyrics by Asher Muldoon, began previews on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage on July 21, 2022. Featuring direction by Ciarán O'Reilly (A Touch of the Poet), music direction by David Hancock Turner (Penelope) and choreography by Barry McNabb (The Streets of New York), The Butcher Boy opened on August 1 for a limited run through September 11, 2022.

Check out opening night photos below!

The cast of The Butcher Boy includes David Baida (On Your Feet!) as "Pig 4," Nicholas Barasch (Hadestown National Tour) as "Francie Brady," Carey Rebecca Brown (The Sound of Music National Tour) as "Pig 2," Joe Cassidy (Waitress) as "Alo/William," Kerry Conte (The Streets of New York) as "Mary/Mary/Mary," Andrea Lynn Green (The Home Place) as "Ma," Daniel Marconi (Made by God) as "Phillip Nugent," Polly McKie (The Streets of New York) as "Pig 3," Michele Ragusa (Flying Over Sunset) as "Mrs. Nugent/Kathleen," Scott Stangland (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as "Da" and Teddy Trice (The Book of Mormon) as "Pig 1."