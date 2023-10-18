Photos: See New Images of the 20th Anniversary Cast of WICKED

WICKED will celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a weekend of festivities and appearances October 27 – 31st.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

The Broadway blockbuster, Wicked, will celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a weekend of festivities and appearances October 27 – 31st.

See new production photos of the 20th Anniversary cast below!

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Broadway this fall.
 
Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales. 
 
In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.
 
The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.  Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
 
With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.”  NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.” 
 
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.  WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.
 

Photo credit: Joan Marcus 

McKenzie Kurtz and the Company

McKenzie Kurtz, Alyssa Fox and the Company

Jordan Litz, McKenzie Kurtz, and the Company

Michele Pawk and John Dossett

Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz

Alyssa Fox and the Company

Jordan Litz and Alyssa Fox

Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Jake Pedersen

The company

McKenzie Kurtz, Alyssa Fox and the Company

McKenzie Kurtz

McKenzie Kurtz and Alyssa Fox

McKenzie Kurtz and Alyssa Fox

Alyssa Fox and the Company




