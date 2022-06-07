Photos: See LaChanze, Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy, Tamara Tunie & More at Harlem Stage Gala

On Monday, June 6, 2022, Harlem Stage presented its annual gala and the opening night premiere of A Drop of Midnight by global hip-hop artist Jason 'Timbuktu' Diakité, with direction by Jonathan McCrory.

Check out photos below!



The gala evening was co-chaired by award-winning actors and Harlem Stage board members Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, with the support of Harlem Stage board members LaChanze (2022 Tony Award Nominee) and actor and director, Tamara Tunie.



Additionally, in a special pre-show presentation led by artistic director and CEO Patricia Cruz, Harlem Stage honored Carrie Mae Weems, the influential contemporary artist, and activist, with its "Transformative Artist" award, and hip-hop dance artist and choreographer Sun Kim with its "Emerging Artist" award.



Guests in attendance included the creative & musical team for A Drop of Midnight; Nona Hendryx (Vocalist, Songwriter, Musician); Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!); Michael Cunningham (American Novelist, "The Hours"); and Fernando Garcia (Creative Director of Oscar de la Renta), among others.