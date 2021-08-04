Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUNY
Photos: See Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden and More in THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Muny

Aug. 4, 2021  

The Muny is now presenting The Sound of Music, the second show of the theatre's 103rd season, running through 9th, 2021!

Check out photos below!

The cast includes Kate Rockwell (Maria Rainer), Michael Hayden (Captain Georg von Trapp), Bryonha Marie Parham (The Mother Abbess), Jenny Powers (Elsa Schraeder), John Scherer (Max Detweiler), Elizabeth Teeter (Liesl von Trapp) and Andrew Alstat (Rolf Gruber), Leah Berry (Sister Margaretta), David Hess (Franz), Michael James Reed (Herr Zeller), April Strelinger (Frau Schmidt), Jerry Vogel (Admiral von Schreiber), Jillian Depke (Brigitta von Trapp), Parker Dzuba (Kurt von Trapp), Abby Hogan (Marta von Trapp), Amelie Lock (Louisa von Trapp), Kate Scarlett Kappel (Gretl von Trapp) and Victor de Paula Rocha (Friedrich von Trapp).

A high-spirited ensemble completes this cast, including Jordan Bollwerk, Emma Gassett, Madison Geiger (Gretl von Trapp understudy), Ta'Nika Gibson, Julie Hanson, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Beth Kirkpatrick, Debby Lennon, Eric Jon Mahlum, Leann Schuering, Blakely Slaybaugh and Taylor Tveten. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, and is suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp.

Considered by many to be the world's most beloved musical, The Sound of Music reminds us that with heartfelt compassion and unwavering determination, life's mountains can always be climbed. With its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning score, including "Do-Re-Mi," "My Favorite Things," "Edelweiss" and the iconic title track "The Sound of Music," the hills of Forest Park come alive once more!

Kate Rockwell
Kate Rockwell

Bryhonna Marie Parham, Andrea Joes-Sojola, Leah Berry
Bryhonna Marie Parham, Andrea Joes-Sojola, Leah Berry

Bryohna Marie Parham, Kate Rockwell
Bryohna Marie Parham, Kate Rockwell

Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden, VonTrapp Children
Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden, VonTrapp Children

Kate Rockwell, VonTrapp Children
Kate Rockwell, VonTrapp Children

Elizabeth Teeter, Andrew Alstat
Elizabeth Teeter, Andrew Alstat

Elizabeth Teeter, Andrew Alstat
Elizabeth Teeter, Andrew Alstat

Kate Rockwell, VonTrapp Children
Kate Rockwell, VonTrapp Children

Kate Rockwell, VonTrapp Children
Kate Rockwell, VonTrapp Children

Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden, VonTrap Children
Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden, VonTrap Children

Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden, Jenny Powers, VonTrapp Children
Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden, Jenny Powers, VonTrapp Children

Kate Rockwell, Parker Dzuba, Michael Hayden, Jillian Depke
Kate Rockwell, Parker Dzuba, Michael Hayden, Jillian Depke

Kate Rockwell, Bryonha Marie Parham
Kate Rockwell, Bryonha Marie Parham

John Scherer, VonTrapp Children
John Scherer, VonTrapp Children

Jenny Powers, Michael Hayden, John Scherer
Jenny Powers, Michael Hayden, John Scherer

Michael Hayden, Kate Rockwell, Jenny Powers
Michael Hayden, Kate Rockwell, Jenny Powers

Michael Hayden, Kate Rockwell
Michael Hayden, Kate Rockwell

Sound of Music Company
Sound of Music Company

Sound of Music Company
Sound of Music Company

John Scherer, Michael James Reed, April Strelinger, VonTrapp Children
John Scherer, Michael James Reed, April Strelinger, VonTrapp Children

Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden, VonTrapp Children
Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden, VonTrapp Children

Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden, VonTrapp Children
Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden, VonTrapp Children

Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden, Jillian Depke, Abby HOgan, Kate Scarlett Kappel
Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden, Jillian Depke, Abby HOgan, Kate Scarlett Kappel

Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden, Bryonha Marie Parham, VonTrapp Children
Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden, Bryonha Marie Parham, VonTrapp Children

Sound of Music Company
Sound of Music Company


