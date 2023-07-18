Photos: See Audra McDonald, Colman Domingo & More in New RUSTIN Photos; Netflix Sets November Premiere Date For New Film

The film will stream November 17 on Netflix, following a limited release in theaters starting on November 3.
Netflix has shared new photos from Rustin, their upcoming Bayard Rustin biopic starring Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald, and more.
The platform has also set a November 17 streaming date for the film, following a limited release in theaters starting on November 3.
Joining Domingo and McDonald in the film is Adrienne Warren, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Chris Rock, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Powell, Grantham Coleman, Jamilah Rosemond, Jules Latimer, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Frank Harts, Kevin Mambo, Carra Patterson, Bill Irwin, Cotter Smith, and Jeffrey Wright.
Directed by DGA Award and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe, the film was produced by Higher Ground’s Barack & Michelle Obama, Mark R. Wright, Alex G. Scott, David Permut, Daniel Sladek, and Chris Taaffe.
The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten.
Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom.
Check out the new photos here:
Audra McDonald as Ella Baker and Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin
Michael Potts as Cleve Robinson, Aml Ameen as Martin Luther King, Chris Rock as NAACP Exec. Dir. Roy Wilkins and Glynn Turman as A Philip Randolph
Glynn Turman as A Philip Randolph and Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin
Aml Ameen as Martin Luther King and Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin
Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin
CCH Pounder as Dr. Anna Hedgeman and George C. Wolfe (Director-Writer)
Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin, CCH Pounder as Dr. Anna Hedgeman, Melissa Rakiro as Yvette, Ayana Workman as Eleanor, Lilli Kay as Rachelle, Jordan-Amanda Hall as Charlene and Jakeem Dante Powell as Norm
Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin, Melissa Rakiro as Yvette, Ayana Workman as Eleanor, Jordan-Amanda Hall as Charlene, Jakeem Dante Powell as Norm
Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin, Gus Halper as Tom, Lilli Kay as Rachelle, Ayana Workman as Eleanor and Jakeem Dante Powell as Norm
Aml Ameen as Martin Luther King and Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin
Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin
Photos Courtesy of Netflix
