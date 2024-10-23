Photos: Sara Bareilles, Kate Baldwin, and More at AN EVENING WITH AARON LAZAR For Project ALS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway community came together with Project ALS on October 22nd at City Winery NYC for An Evening with Aaron Lazar - a night of music, laughter, and inspiration to benefit Project ALS research. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Hosted by Grammy winner and Tony-nominated actor Andrew Rannells, the evening featured performances by Sara Bareilles, Kate Baldwin, Loren Allred, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and many more.

ALS is an aggressive and terminal disease that results in a person progressively losing the ability to walk, speak, swallow, and breathe. Project ALS identifies and funds the most promising scientific research that will lead to the first effective treatments and a cure for ALS. Be a part of a night that will push research forward.

An award-winning actor, singer, and motivational speaker, Aaron Lazar has built a storied career with over two decades of experience on stage and screen. From the venerable theaters of Broadway to working with some of Hollywood's most respected directors including Martin Scorsese and the Russo Brothers, Aaron’s ability to captivate audiences is proven and compelling.

His speaking platform The Impossible Dream helps raise awareness to end ALS. With a successful launch in the fall of 2023, Aaron now brings his impactful story to audiences around the country including: a conference of the country’s top neurosurgeons, global pharmaceutical companies, the world's biggest biotech conference, and the students and faculty of Duke University, Aaron’s alma mater.

Aaron was also recently honored as the keynote speaker and special guest artist at the ALS Network’s annual gala in Los Angeles. The versatility and vulnerability of Aaron and his Impossible Dream motivates and inspires audiences across all industries and sectors to believe in the power of the indomitable human spirit, reminding us that we all have the power to make the impossible possible.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas