Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in Rehearsals

Rehearsals are now underway for the Broadway production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The production will begin performances Friday, March 28, 2025 and officially open Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. Check out photos from rehearsals below!

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will feature Rosie Benton (Patriots) as Virginia Creel, Alex Breaux (“Stranger Things” Season 5) as Dr. Brenner, Andrew Hovelson (Lucky Guy) as Principal Newby, Alison Jaye (“Shameless”) as Joyce Maldonado, Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight (“Grey’s Anatomy”) as Victor Creel, Louis McCartney reprising his universally acclaimed performance as Henry Creel (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, West End), Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay”) as Patty Newby and Burke Swanson (Back to the Future: The Musical) as James Hopper, Jr, Janie Brookshire (The Philanthropist), Kelsey Anne Brown (Broadway Debut), Malcolm Callender (Broadway Debut), Ta’Rea Campbell (The Hills of California) as Patty’s Mom, Juan Carlos (Broadway Debut) as Bob Newby, Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!), Robert T. Cunningham (Broadway Debut) as Charles Sinclair, Ayana Cymone (Broadway Debut) as Sue Anderson, Tom D'Agustino (Apple TV+’s “Dear Edward”), Victor de Paula Rocha (Broadway Debut), Ian Michael Dolley (The Holdovers) as Walter Henderson, Dora Dolphin (Broadway Debut) as Karen Childress, Nya Garner (Broadway Debut), Logan Gould (Netflix’s “The Corps”) as Lonny Byers, Shea Grant (Broadway Debut) as Claudia Yount, Rebecca Hurd (Broadway Debut), Ted Koch (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Chief Hopper, Timothy Lawrence (Broadway Debut), Jamie Martin Mann (Broadway Debut) as Ted Wheeler, Patrick Scott McDermott (Flying Over Sunset), Stephen Wattrus (Take Me Out), Maya West (Broadway Debut) and Eric Wiegand (Plaza Suite) as Alan Munson and Graham Winton (The Ferryman).

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy