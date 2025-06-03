 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: SMASH Cast Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday

The cast unveiled the new street sign for West 45th Street, which was temporarily renamed “Marilyn Mon-Row."

By: Jun. 03, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, Broadway's Smash celebrated Marilyn Monroe’s 99th birthday with a series of special events, giveaways, and surprises in honor of the legendary star.

The festivities kicked off with a very special street renaming in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. The Smash cast joined in to unveil the new street sign for West 45th Street, which was temporarily renamed “Marilyn Mon-Row” for the day.

The birthday celebration continued with highlights including:

Fans attending the celebration on June 1 were invited to dress in their best Marilyn-inspired attire and every audience member at the performance was treated to a free cupcake from the iconic Carlo’s Bakery. Then, in collaboration with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the World Trade Center Oculus lit up in Smash’s signature red all evening. A special performance featuring Bella Coppola brought a taste of Broadway to the Oculus’s main floor.

To commemorate Marilyn, Smash is offering $99 orchestra seats throughout June using the code MARILYN99. This offer is valid for select locations from June 1 through July 6.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

Photos: SMASH Cast Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday Image
Cast of Smash

Photos: SMASH Cast Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday Image
Cast of Smash

Photos: SMASH Cast Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday Image
Cast of Smash

Photos: SMASH Cast Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday Image
Rubyn Hurder and cast

Photos: SMASH Cast Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday Image

Photos: SMASH Cast Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday Image
Cast of Smash

Photos: SMASH Cast Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday Image

Photos: SMASH Cast Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday Image

Photos: SMASH Cast Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday Image
Cast of Smash

Photos: SMASH Cast Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday Image
Caroline Bowman

Photos: SMASH Cast Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday Image

Photos: SMASH Cast Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday Image

Photos: SMASH Cast Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday Image


TFCA Image

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings

Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18%
Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 16%
Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos