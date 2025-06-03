Photos: SMASH Cast Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, June 1, 2025, Broadway's Smash celebrated Marilyn Monroe’s 99th birthday with a series of special events, giveaways, and surprises in honor of the legendary star.

The festivities kicked off with a very special street renaming in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. The Smash cast joined in to unveil the new street sign for West 45th Street, which was temporarily renamed “Marilyn Mon-Row” for the day.

The birthday celebration continued with highlights including:

Fans attending the celebration on June 1 were invited to dress in their best Marilyn-inspired attire and every audience member at the performance was treated to a free cupcake from the iconic Carlo’s Bakery. Then, in collaboration with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the World Trade Center Oculus lit up in Smash’s signature red all evening. A special performance featuring Bella Coppola brought a taste of Broadway to the Oculus’s main floor.

To commemorate Marilyn, Smash is offering $99 orchestra seats throughout June using the code MARILYN99. This offer is valid for select locations from June 1 through July 6.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

Cast of Smash

Cast of Smash

Cast of Smash

Rubyn Hurder and cast

Cast of Smash

Cast of Smash

Caroline Bowman