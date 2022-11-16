Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY
Photos: Roundabout Underground Celebrates Opening Night of THE BANDAGED PLACE

The Bandaged Place runs through Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Roundabout Theatre Company just celebrated the 15th anniversary of Roundabout Underground with the world premiere of the bandaged place by Harrison David Rivers, directed by David Mendizábal. BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out photos from the festivities below!

the bandaged place includes Stephanie Berry as "Geraldine Irby," Jake Ryan Lozano as "Sam Yates," Sasha Camille Manuel and Phoenix Noelle as "Ella Irby," Anthony Lee Medina as "Ruben Torres," Jhardon DiShon Milton as "Jonah Irby."

the bandaged place runs through Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $30.

Struggling to recover after an assault, Jonah realizes the only way to heal is by mending the relationships with his family. This world-premiere production offers a humane statement about the scars we inherit - and the beauty they create.

A part of Roundabout's New Play Initiative, Roundabout Underground is now celebrating its 15th anniversary this season. Its mission is focused on discovering new writers, producing their New York debuts, and providing them long-term development and production support. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play.

The playwrights whose work has been featured as part of Roundabout Underground are Stephen Karam (Speech & Debate, 2007), Steven Levenson (The Language of Trees, 2008), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, 2009), Kim Rosenstock (Tigers Be Still, 2010), David West Read (The Dream of the Burning Boy, 2011), Andrew Hinderaker (Suicide, Incorporated, 2011), Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, 2012), Meghan Kennedy (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many, 2013), Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God, 2015), Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, 2015), Jenny Rachel Weiner (Kingdom Come, 2016), Mansa Ra (Too Heavy for Your Pocket, 2017), Martín Zimmerman (On the Exhale, 2017), Ming Peiffer (Usual Girls, 2018), Alex Lubischer (Bobbie Clearly, 2018), Selina Fillinger (Something Clean, 2019), Daniel Zaitchik (Darling Grenadine, 2020), Sanaz Toossi (English, 2022), Dave Harris (Exception to the Rule, 2022), and Harrison David Rivers (the bandaged place, 2022).

The creative team for the bandaged place includes: Wilson Chin (Sets), Nic Vincent (Lighting), Ásta Bennie Hostetter (Costumes), Mauricio Escamilla (Sound & Original Music), Tislarm Bouie (Choreography), Kirk Cambridge Del-Pesche (Make-up Design) and Rocio Mendez (Fight Director and Intimacy).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Thursday Farrar

Thursday Farrar

Preston Perez

Preston Perez

Harrison David Rivers

Harrison David Rivers

Sasha Camille Manuel, Phoenix Noelle

Phoenix Noelle

Phoenix Noelle

Sasha Camille Manuel

Sasha Camille Manuel

Mack Brown

Mack Brown

Tislarm Bouie

Tislarm Bouie

David Mendizabal

David Mendizabal

Stephanie Berry

Stephanie Berry

Jhardon DiShon Milton

Jhardon DiShon Milton

Deon Releford-Lee

Deon Releford-Lee

Anthony Lee Medina

Anthony Lee Medina

Jake Ryan Lozano

Jake Ryan Lozano

Anthony Lee Medina, Stephanie Berry, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Jake Ryan Lozano

Anthony Lee Medina, Phoenix Noelle, Stephanie Berry, Sasha Camille Manuel, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Jake Ryan Lozano

Thursday Farrar, Deon Releford-Lee, Anthony Lee Medina, Phoenix Noelle, Stephanie Berry, Sasha Camille Manuel, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Jake Ryan Lozano, Preston Perez

David Mendizabal, Thursday Farrar, Deon Releford-Lee, Phoenix Noelle, Anthony Lee Medina, Sasha Camille Manuel, Stephanie Berry, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Jake Ryan Lozano, Tislarm Bouie, Harrison David Rivers, Preston Perez

Anthony Lee Medina, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Jake Ryan Lozano

Tislarm Bouie, Mack Brown, Harrison David Rivers, David Mendizabal

Anthony Lee Medina, Sasha Camille Manuel, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Stephanie Berry, Jake Ryan Lozano

Anthony Lee Medina, Sasha Camille Manuel, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Stephanie Berry, Jake Ryan Lozano

Anthony Lee Medina, Sasha Camille Manuel, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Stephanie Berry, Jake Ryan Lozano

Anthony Lee Medina, Sasha Camille Manuel, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Stephanie Berry, Jake Ryan Lozano

Anthony Lee Medina, Sasha Camille Manuel, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Stephanie Berry, Jake Ryan Lozano

Anthony Lee Medina, Sasha Camille Manuel, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Stephanie Berry, Jake Ryan Lozano

Anthony Lee Medina, Sasha Camille Manuel, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Stephanie Berry, Jake Ryan Lozano




