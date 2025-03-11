Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated it 2025 Gala, honoring Danny DeVito. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night, which included a special performance from Josh Groban and VIP guests: Ben Stiller, Amy Ryan, Rhea Perlman, Christine Taylor, Danny Burstein, Tony Danza, Cherry Jones, and many more.

Mr. DeVito, who most recently starred in Roundabout’s I Need That by Theresa Rebeck and made his Broadway debut in Roundabout’s The Price by Arthur Miller, will be honored for his contribution to the theatre with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. The award is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both theatre and Roundabout.

All proceeds benefit Roundabout’s many programs, including Education at Roundabout, which offers nationally recognized programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire, engage, and promote social equity.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski