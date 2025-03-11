Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala

The gala was held on March 11, 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.
Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated it 2025 Gala, honoring Danny DeVito. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night, which included a special performance from Josh Groban and VIP guests: Ben Stiller, Amy Ryan, Rhea Perlman, Christine Taylor, Danny Burstein, Tony Danza, Cherry Jones, and many more.
Mr. DeVito, who most recently starred in Roundabout’s I Need That by Theresa Rebeck and made his Broadway debut in Roundabout’s The Price by Arthur Miller, will be honored for his contribution to the theatre with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. The award is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both theatre and Roundabout.
All proceeds benefit Roundabout’s many programs, including Education at Roundabout, which offers nationally recognized programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire, engage, and promote social equity.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Francis Jue and guest
Johannes Worsoe, Regis Worsoe
Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr.
Colleen Cook, John Cook
Jeanne Hagerty, Tom Hagerty, and family
Raye Spielberg
JT Tsou, Raye Spielberg
Lydia Carlston
Dr. Ryan P. Shelhamer, Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence
Kitty Patterson Kempner, Thomas Kempner
Samantha Rudin Earls, David Earls
James L. Brooks, Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Tony Danza, Marilu Henner, Judd Hirsch
Amanda Freitag
Moritz von Steuelpnagel
Melba Wilson
Amanda Iacono, Sal Iacono
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ellington Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
