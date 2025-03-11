News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala

The gala was held on March 11, 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

By: Mar. 11, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated it 2025 Gala, honoring Danny DeVito. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night, which included a special performance from Josh Groban and VIP guests: Ben Stiller, Amy Ryan, Rhea Perlman, Christine Taylor, Danny Burstein, Tony Danza, Cherry Jones, and many more.

Mr. DeVito, who most recently starred in Roundabout’s I Need That by Theresa Rebeck and made his Broadway debut in Roundabout’s The Price by Arthur Miller, will be honored for his contribution to the theatre with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. The award is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both theatre and Roundabout. 

All proceeds benefit Roundabout’s many programs, including Education at Roundabout, which offers nationally recognized programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire, engage, and promote social equity.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Tala Ashe

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Tala Ashe

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Francis Jue and guest

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Francis Jue and guest

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Jeff Barker, Wendy Barker

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Pooya Mohseni

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Pooya Mohseni

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Erik Bottcher

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Erik Bottcher

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Johannes Worsoe, Regis Worsoe

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr.

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr.

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Colleen Cook, John Cook

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Jeanne Hagerty, Tom Hagerty, and family

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Claybourne Elder, Eric Rosen

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Claybourne Elder, Eric Rosen

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Bryan Batt, Tom Cianfichi

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Bryan Batt, Tom Cianfichi

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Knud Adams

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Knud Adams

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Preston Truman Boyd

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Preston Truman Boyd

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Marilu Henner

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Marilu Henner

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Samantha Williams

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Samantha Williams

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Jinkx Monsoon

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Jinkx Monsoon

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Marjan Neshat

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Marjan Neshat

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Raye Spielberg

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Raye Spielberg

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Sawyer Spielberg

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Sawyer Spielberg

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
JT Tsou, Raye Spielberg

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
JT Tsou, Raye Spielberg

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Danny Burstein

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Danny Burstein

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Whitney White

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Whitney White

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Meghan Kennedy

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Meghan Kennedy

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Amy Warren

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Amy Warren

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Rachel Dratch

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Rachel Dratch

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Lydia Carlston

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Lydia Clarston

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Dr. Ryan P. Shelhamer, Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Christopher Ashley

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Christopher Ashley

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Kitty Patterson Kempner, Thomas Kempner

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Samantha Rudin Earls, David Earls

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Kenny Leon

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Kenny Leon

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Danny DeVito

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Danny DeVito

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Danny DeVito

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
James L. Brooks, Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Tony Danza, Marilu Henner, Judd Hirsch

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Amanda Freitag

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Amanda Freitag

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Moritz von Steuelpnagel

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Moritz von Steuelpnagel

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Melba Wilson

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Melba Wilson

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Amanda Iacono, Sal Iacono

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Hadi Tabbal

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Hadi Tabbal

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Amy Ryan

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Amy Ryan

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Jessica Hecht

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Jessica Hecht

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Michael Kors, Lance LePere

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Michael Kors, Lance LePere

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ellington Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

Photos: Roundabout Honors Danny DeVito at 2025 Gala Image
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ellington Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

Videos