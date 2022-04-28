Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mr. Saturday Night
Click Here for More Articles on Mr. Saturday Night

Photos: Red Carpet Arrivals at MR SATURDAY NIGHT

Mr. Saturday Night is playing on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.

Apr. 28, 2022  

The new comedy musical, Mr. Saturday Night officially opened on Broadway last night at the Nederlander Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for all of the action!

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

Billy Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. Mr. Saturday Night also features Tony Award winner Randy Graff (City of Angels, Les Misérables) as Elaine Young; David Paymer (City Slickers, Quiz Show, State & Main), who is recreating his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy's brother Stan Yankleman; Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress) as Susan Young; and Chasten Harmon (The Good Fight, Elementary, Broadway's Hair) as agent Annie Wells. The Broadway company will also include Jordan Gelber (Sunday in the Park with George), Brian Gonzales (Aladdin), and Mylinda Hull (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sweet Charity), Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel) Henry Gainza (On Your Feet), Tari Kelly (Groundhog Day) and Tatiana Wechsler (Broadway debut).

The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The score for Mr. Saturday Night features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) will direct. The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott (upcoming revival of Funny Girl).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Mr. Saturday Night
Martin Short and Steve Martin

Mr. Saturday Night
Bryan Cranston

Mr. Saturday Night
Bryan Cranston

Mr. Saturday Night
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

Mr. Saturday Night
Tina Fey

Mr. Saturday Night
Jimmy Fallon

Mr. Saturday Night
Jimmy Fallon

Mr. Saturday Night
Jimmy Fallon

Mr. Saturday Night
Jimmy Fallon

Mr. Saturday Night
Steve Martin and Tina Fey

Mr. Saturday Night
Erich Bergen

Mr. Saturday Night
Erich Bergen

Mr. Saturday Night
Victoria Clark

Mr. Saturday Night
Victoria Clark

Mr. Saturday Night
Victoria Clark and Thomas Reidy

Mr. Saturday Night
Betsy Wolfe

Mr. Saturday Night
Betsy Wolfe

Mr. Saturday Night
James Nederlander and Margo McNabb Nederlander

Mr. Saturday Night
James Nederlander and Margo McNabb Nederlander

Mr. Saturday Night
Jackie Seiden and Erich Bergen

Mr. Saturday Night
Jackie Seiden and Erich Bergen

Mr. Saturday Night
Jackie Seiden

Mr. Saturday Night
Jackie Seiden

Mr. Saturday Night
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

Mr. Saturday Night
Martin Short, Steve Martin and Tina Fey

Mr. Saturday Night
Martin Short, Steve Martin, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

Mr. Saturday Night
Scott Pask

Mr. Saturday Night
Alex Borstein

Mr. Saturday Night
Alex Borstein

Mr. Saturday Night
Danny Burstein

Mr. Saturday Night
Danny Burstein

Mr. Saturday Night
Louis Mirabal and Marc Shaiman

Mr. Saturday Night
Julie Halston

Mr. Saturday Night
Julie Halston

Mr. Saturday Night
Des McAnuff

Mr. Saturday Night
Des McAnuff

Mr. Saturday Night
Robert Klein

Mr. Saturday Night
Robert Klein and Jamie deRoy

Mr. Saturday Night
Amanda Green

Mr. Saturday Night
Amanda Green

Mr. Saturday Night
Amanda Green, Jef Kaplan and Samantha Kaplan

Mr. Saturday Night
Jason Robert Brown and Richard Samson

Mr. Saturday Night
Jason Robert Brown

Mr. Saturday Night
Jason Robert Brown

Mr. Saturday Night
Amanda Green and Jason Robert Brown

Mr. Saturday Night
Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt

Mr. Saturday Night
Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt

Mr. Saturday Night
Jason Robert Brown, Susannah Brown, Georgia Stitt, Molly Brown and Deborah Brown

Mr. Saturday Night
Janice Crystal and The Crystal Family

Mr. Saturday Night
Janice Crystal and The Crystal Family

Mr. Saturday Night
Robert Horn

Mr. Saturday Night
James Monroe Iglehart

Mr. Saturday Night
James Monroe Iglehart, Antoinette DiPietropolo and Stacie Johnson

Mr. Saturday Night
John Rando and Family

Mr. Saturday Night
Bryan Cranston and Jason Robert Brown

Mr. Saturday Night
Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein

Mr. Saturday Night
Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein

Mr. Saturday Night
Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein

Mr. Saturday Night
Debra Monk and Victor Garber

Mr. Saturday Night
Lana Gordon

Mr. Saturday Night
Victor Garber, Debra Monk and Bryan Cranston

Mr. Saturday Night
Ben Proudfoot

Mr. Saturday Night
Tari Kelly

Mr. Saturday Night
Tari Kelly

Mr. Saturday Night
Tatiana Wechsler

Mr. Saturday Night
Tatiana Wechsler

Mr. Saturday Night
Henry Gainza

Mr. Saturday Night
Tari Kelly, Henry Gainza

Mr. Saturday Night
Kenneth Posner

Mr. Saturday Night
Kenneth Posner and Family

Mr. Saturday Night
Mark Kaufman, Spencer Kaufman, Stacey Kaufman and Tori Kaufman

Mr. Saturday Night
Tari Kelly, Henry Gainza and Tatiana Wechsler

Mr. Saturday Night
Tari Kelly, Henry Gainza and Tatiana Wechsler

Mr. Saturday Night
Signage at The Nederlander Theater


Get the best prices on tickets to Mr. Saturday Night - click here.


Related Articles


From This Author - Bruce Glikas