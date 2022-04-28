Photos: Red Carpet Arrivals at MR SATURDAY NIGHT
Mr. Saturday Night is playing on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.
The new comedy musical, Mr. Saturday Night officially opened on Broadway last night at the Nederlander Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for all of the action!
MR. SATURDAY NIGHT is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.
Billy Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. Mr. Saturday Night also features Tony Award winner Randy Graff (City of Angels, Les Misérables) as Elaine Young; David Paymer (City Slickers, Quiz Show, State & Main), who is recreating his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy's brother Stan Yankleman; Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress) as Susan Young; and Chasten Harmon (The Good Fight, Elementary, Broadway's Hair) as agent Annie Wells. The Broadway company will also include Jordan Gelber (Sunday in the Park with George), Brian Gonzales (Aladdin), and Mylinda Hull (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sweet Charity), Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel) Henry Gainza (On Your Feet), Tari Kelly (Groundhog Day) and Tatiana Wechsler (Broadway debut).
The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The score for Mr. Saturday Night features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) will direct. The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott (upcoming revival of Funny Girl).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Steve Martin and Tina Fey
Victoria Clark and Thomas Reidy
James Nederlander and Margo McNabb Nederlander
Jackie Seiden and Erich Bergen
Martin Short, Steve Martin and Tina Fey
Martin Short, Steve Martin, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond
Louis Mirabal and Marc Shaiman
Amanda Green, Jef Kaplan and Samantha Kaplan
Jason Robert Brown and Richard Samson
Amanda Green and Jason Robert Brown
Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt
Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt
Jason Robert Brown, Susannah Brown, Georgia Stitt, Molly Brown and Deborah Brown
Janice Crystal and The Crystal Family
Janice Crystal and The Crystal Family
James Monroe Iglehart, Antoinette DiPietropolo and Stacie Johnson
John Rando and Family
Bryan Cranston and Jason Robert Brown
Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein
Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein
Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein
Victor Garber, Debra Monk and Bryan Cranston
Ben Proudfoot
Kenneth Posner and Family
Mark Kaufman, Spencer Kaufman, Stacey Kaufman and Tori Kaufman
Tari Kelly, Henry Gainza and Tatiana Wechsler
Tari Kelly, Henry Gainza and Tatiana Wechsler
Signage at The Nederlander Theater