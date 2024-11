Photos: Rachel Zegler, Alan Menken, & More Attend SPELLBOUND Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On November 11, Netflix hosted the premiere of Spellbound, the new animated musical from Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. In attendance were stars Rachel Zegler, Jenifer Lewis, Tituss Burgess, Nathan Lane, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, and Olga Merediz. Take a look at photos below!

The movie follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters.