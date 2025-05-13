Photos: REDWOOD Cast Records Original Broadway Cast Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Redwood - A New Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is now available on all streaming platforms, as the musical enters its final week of performances on Broadway. The recording features vocals by Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, Tony Award Nominee De’Adre Aziza, Grammy Award-winner Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser and Khaila Wilcoxon. The physical CD of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Redwood is set to arrive on June 20 and is available now for preorder. Listen to the full album here.

All new behind-the-scenes photos from the cast recording session are available now. Check out the photos below!

Redwood, which brings Menzel back to Broadway for the first time in a decade, opened at the Nederlander Theatre on February 13, 2025 and will play its final performance on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music and orchestrations by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.