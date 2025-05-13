Listen: REDWOOD Releases Original Broadway Cast Recording

The physical CD is set to arrive on June 13th, followed by the vinyl release on July 25th
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Redwood is now available. The digital version can be saved here. The physical CD of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Redwood - A New Musical is set to arrive on June 13th, followed by the vinyl release on July 25th - both are available for preorder now.
Listen to the full album below!
The Cast Recording features vocals by Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, Tony Award Nominee De’Adre Aziza, Grammy Award-winner Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser and Khaila Wilcoxon.
Produced by Neil Avron and Kate Diaz, the cast album was mixed by Avron, and recorded by Derik Lee at Berklee at PowerStationNYC and Renaissance Recording NY in March-April 2025. It includes music by Kate Diaz, lyrics by Kate Diaz and Tina Landau, as well as orchestrations and arrangements by Kate Diaz.
As previously announced, Redwood will end its run on Broadway on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The show began previews at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on January 24, 2025 and opened on February 13, 2025. At closing, it will have played 127 performances, including 17 preview performances.
Redwood, which brings Menzel back to Broadway for the first time in a decade, opened at the Nederlander Theatre on February 13, 2025. Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music and orchestrations by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.
In Redwood, following a heart-breaking loss, one woman’s journey into a Redwood forest leads her to find catharsis in ways she never imagined, where a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever
1. Drive
2. The Trees
3. Climb
4. Little Redwood
5. The Stars
6. Big Tree Religion
7. Back Then
8. The Ascent
9. Great Escape
10. Roots
11. Little Redwood (Reprise)
12. Looking Through This Lens
13. In the Leaves
14. Becca’s Song
15. No Repair
16. The Fires
17. The Rain
18. Still
19. Finale
The full cast of Redwood includes Idina Menzel, De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser and Khaila Wilcoxon, with Daniel Brackett, John Hemphill, Veronica Otim and Jessica Phillips completing the cast.
The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Matthew Armentrout (Wig Design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement/Vertical Choreography), Jennifer Weber (Dream Choreography), Tom Kitt (Music Supervision), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Supervision), with Orchestrations and Arrangements by Kate Diaz and Music Direction by Julie McBride. Kenneth Ferrone is Associate Director and Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin, CSA.
