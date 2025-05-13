Listen: REDWOOD Releases Original Broadway Cast Recording

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Redwood is now available. The digital version can be saved here. The physical CD of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Redwood - A New Musical is set to arrive on June 13th, followed by the vinyl release on July 25th - both are available for preorder now.

Listen to the full album below!

The Cast Recording features vocals by Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, Tony Award Nominee De’Adre Aziza, Grammy Award-winner Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Produced by Neil Avron and Kate Diaz, the cast album was mixed by Avron, and recorded by Derik Lee at Berklee at PowerStationNYC and Renaissance Recording NY in March-April 2025. It includes music by Kate Diaz, lyrics by Kate Diaz and Tina Landau, as well as orchestrations and arrangements by Kate Diaz.

As previously announced, Redwood will end its run on Broadway on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The show began previews at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on January 24, 2025 and opened on February 13, 2025. At closing, it will have played 127 performances, including 17 preview performances.

Redwood, which brings Menzel back to Broadway for the first time in a decade, opened at the Nederlander Theatre on February 13, 2025. Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music and orchestrations by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.

In Redwood, following a heart-breaking loss, one woman’s journey into a Redwood forest leads her to find catharsis in ways she never imagined, where a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever

TRACKLIST:

1. Drive

2. The Trees

3. Climb

4. Little Redwood

5. The Stars

6. Big Tree Religion

7. Back Then

8. The Ascent

9. Great Escape

10. Roots

11. Little Redwood (Reprise)

12. Looking Through This Lens

13. In the Leaves

14. Becca’s Song

15. No Repair

16. The Fires

17. The Rain

18. Still

19. Finale

The full cast of Redwood includes Idina Menzel, De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser and Khaila Wilcoxon, with Daniel Brackett, John Hemphill, Veronica Otim and Jessica Phillips completing the cast.