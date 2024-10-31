Photos: RAGTIME, with Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz & More

Ragtime will run through November 10, 2024.
Ragtime is back onstage in NYC! The musical opened last night, October 30, with a benefit performance followed by a gala dinner.
Winner of four Tony Awards in 1998, Ragtime follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his sweetheart Sarah (Nichelle Lewis); a wealthy white family led by Mother (Caissie Levy); and Latvian Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) along with his Little Girl (Tabitha Lawing).
This sweeping, powerful musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. Directed by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Ragtime features music direction by James Moore and choreography by Ellenore Scott. The production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Kai Harada.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Cast of Ragtime
Cast of Ragtime
Stephanie Styles and cast
Joshua Henry and cast
Matthew Lamb, Colin Donnell and cast
Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz
John Clay III and cast
Joshua Henry and cast
Matthew Lamb and Caissie Levy
Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis
Brandon Uranowitz and Tabitha Lawing
Nichelle Lewis and Joshua Henry
Ben Levi Ross and Joshua Henry
Tabitha Lawing and Brandon Uranowitz
