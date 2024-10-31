Photos: RAGTIME, with Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ragtime is back onstage in NYC! The musical opened last night, October 30, with a benefit performance followed by a gala dinner.

Winner of four Tony Awards in 1998, Ragtime follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his sweetheart Sarah (Nichelle Lewis); a wealthy white family led by Mother (Caissie Levy); and Latvian Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) along with his Little Girl (Tabitha Lawing).

This sweeping, powerful musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. Directed by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Ragtime features music direction by James Moore and choreography by Ellenore Scott. The production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Kai Harada.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus