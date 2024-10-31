News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: RAGTIME, with Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz & More

Ragtime will run through November 10, 2024.

By: Oct. 31, 2024
Ragtime Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $185
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Ragtime is back onstage in NYC! The musical opened last night, October 30, with a benefit performance followed by a gala dinner.

LATEST NEWS

Cyndi Lauper & Theresa Rebeck's WORKING GIRL, Julia Child Play & More Set For La Jolla Playhouse 2024/25 Season
SLEEP NO MORE to Play Final Performance in Janaury
Video: Patti LuPone Thanks AGATHA ALL ALONG Fans in New Video
Video: Audra McDonald & Company Are Getting Ready for GYPSY

Winner of four Tony Awards in 1998, Ragtime follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his sweetheart Sarah (Nichelle Lewis); a wealthy white family led by Mother (Caissie Levy); and Latvian Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) along with his Little Girl (Tabitha Lawing).

This sweeping, powerful musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. Directed by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Ragtime features music direction by James Moore and choreography by Ellenore Scott. The production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Kai Harada.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





Videos