Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala

Ragtime runs at New York City Center through November 10.
The City Center Encores! production of Ragtime opened on Thursday, October 30, with a benefit performance followed by a gala dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom honoring original Ragtime Broadway cast member and City Center alum Brian Stokes Mitchell and Denise Littlefield Sobel, philanthropist and generous longtime supporter of City Center. Check out our photos from inside the event below!
Winner of four Tony Awards in 1998, Ragtime follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his sweetheart Sarah (Nichelle Lewis); a wealthy white family led by Mother (Caissie Levy); and Latvian Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) along with his Little Girl (Tabitha Lawing).
This sweeping, powerful musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. Directed by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Ragtime features music direction by James Moore and choreography by Ellenore Scott. The production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Kai Harada.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Roman Mejia and Tiler Peck
Roman Mejia and Tiler Peck
Amy Herzog and Micaela Diamond
Amy Herzog and Micaela Diamond
VP & Artistic Director of Dance Stanford Makishi, New York City Center VP & Producer for Musical Theater Jenny Gersten, New York City Center President, CEO Michael S. Rosenberg, VP of Education & Community Engagement Tia Powell Harris and Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos
Allyson Tucker Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Lear deBessonet
Daniel J. Watts and Adrienne Warren
Daniel J. Watts and Adrienne Warren
VP & Artistic Director of Dance Stanford Makishi, New York City Center VP & Producer for Musical Theater Jenny Gersten, New York City Center President & CEO Michael S. Rosenberg, VP of Education & Community Engagement Tia Powell Harris and Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos
Caitlin O'Connell and Peter Friedman
Caitlin O'Connell and Peter Friedman
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty
Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos
Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos
Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos and New York City Center President & CEO Michael S. Rosenberg
New York City Center VP & Producer for Musical Theater Jenny Gersten, New York City Center President & CEO Michael S. Rosenberg and New York City Center Consulting Producer for Musical Theater Jack Viertel
Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin
Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin
Frank DiLella and Donna Murphy
Frank DiLella and Donna Murphy
Tom Kirdahy and Director of the Terrence McNally Foundation Santino DeAngelo
Lear deBessonet and Ann Blanchard
Denee Benton and Guest
Stephen Flaherty and Trevor Hardwick
Stephen Flaherty and Trevor Hardwick
Lear deBessonet and Jenny Gersten
Lear deBessonet and Jenny Gersten
Jari Jones
Jari Jones
Allyson Tucker Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell and Adrienne Arsht
Denise Littlefield Sobel
Denise Littlefield Sobel and New York City Center President & CEO Michael S. Rosenberg
Richard Witten and Lisa Witten
Signage at Encores! City Center
Videos