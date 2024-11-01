News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala

Ragtime runs at New York City Center through November 10.

By: Nov. 01, 2024
Ragtime Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $185
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The City Center Encores! production of Ragtime opened on Thursday, October 30, with a benefit performance followed by a gala dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom honoring original Ragtime Broadway cast member and City Center alum Brian Stokes Mitchell and Denise Littlefield Sobel, philanthropist and generous longtime supporter of City Center. Check out our photos from inside the event below!

LATEST NEWS

Video: First Look at ANNIE Rehearsals in New York City
Videos You Missed This Week: TEETH, SWEPT AWAY, and More
Video: Safiya Kaijya Harris Is Making NYC Her Town
Photos: MJ on Broadway Presents Post-Show Performance of 'Thriller'

Winner of four Tony Awards in 1998, Ragtime follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his sweetheart Sarah (Nichelle Lewis); a wealthy white family led by Mother (Caissie Levy); and Latvian Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) along with his Little Girl (Tabitha Lawing).

This sweeping, powerful musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. Directed by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Ragtime features music direction by James Moore and choreography by Ellenore Scott. The production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Kai Harada.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Donna Murphy

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Donna Murphy

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Raúl Esparza

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Raúl Esparza

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Denee Benton

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Denee Benton

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
BD Wong

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
BD Wong

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Micaela Diamond

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Micaela Diamond

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Roman Mejia and Tiler Peck

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Roman Mejia and Tiler Peck

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Misty Copeland

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Misty Copeland

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Amy Herzog and Micaela Diamond

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Amy Herzog and Micaela Diamond

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
VP & Artistic Director of Dance Stanford Makishi, New York City Center VP & Producer for Musical Theater Jenny Gersten, New York City Center President, CEO Michael S. Rosenberg, VP of Education & Community Engagement Tia Powell Harris and Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Allyson Tucker Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Lear deBessonet

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Daniel J. Watts and Adrienne Warren

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Daniel J. Watts and Adrienne Warren

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Julia Lester

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Julia Lester

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Kelly Lester and Julia Lester

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
John Riddle

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
John Riddle

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
VP & Artistic Director of Dance Stanford Makishi, New York City Center VP & Producer for Musical Theater Jenny Gersten, New York City Center President & CEO Michael S. Rosenberg, VP of Education & Community Engagement Tia Powell Harris and Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Frank DiLella

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Frank DiLella

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Caitlin O'Connell and Peter Friedman

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Caitlin O'Connell and Peter Friedman

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos and New York City Center President & CEO Michael S. Rosenberg

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
New York City Center VP & Producer for Musical Theater Jenny Gersten, New York City Center President & CEO Michael S. Rosenberg and New York City Center Consulting Producer for Musical Theater Jack Viertel

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Frank DiLella and Donna Murphy

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Frank DiLella and Donna Murphy

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Jelani Alladin

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Jelani Alladin

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Tom Kirdahy and Director of the Terrence McNally Foundation Santino DeAngelo

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Lear deBessonet and Ann Blanchard

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Denee Benton and Guest

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Lynn Ahrens

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Lynn Ahrens and Neil Costa

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Stephen Flaherty and Trevor Hardwick

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Stephen Flaherty and Trevor Hardwick

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Lear deBessonet and Jenny Gersten

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Lear deBessonet and Jenny Gersten

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Ayodele Casel

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Peter Friedman

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Adrienne Warren

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Lear deBessonet

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Jamie deRoy

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Ayodele Casel and Torya Beard

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Jari Jones

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Jari Jones

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Allyson Tucker Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell and Adrienne Arsht

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Denise Littlefield Sobel

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Denise Littlefield Sobel and New York City Center President & CEO Michael S. Rosenberg

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Richard Witten and Lisa Witten

Photos: RAGTIME at City Center Encores! Opening Night Gala Image
Signage at Encores! City Center





Videos