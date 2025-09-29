Review Roundup: MASQUERADE Immersive PHANTOM Experience Opens Off-Broadway

The Music of the Night is rising above New York City once more, as Masquerade brings the world of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera back to life in a brand-new immersive experience! Read the reviews!

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests are invited to experience the Music Of The Night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it provides more than just “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade.

The cast of the show includes Jeff Kready, Telly Leung, Hugh Panaro, Kyle Scatliffe, Clay Singer, and Nik Walker, along with Haile Ferrier, Erin LeCroy, Francesca Mehrotra, Riley Noland, Kaley Ann Voorhees, and Anna Zavelson.

The cast of Masquerade includes Alaska, Laura Lee Anderson, Baby Byrne, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Francisco Javier González, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joe Kerr, Jeff Kready, Jacob Lacopo, Rawb Lane, Eryn LeCroy, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Sami Merdinian, Anna Monoxide, Betsy Morgan, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Jeremy Stolle, Jack Sullivan, Olivia Tarchick, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Nikita Yermak, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

The creative team of Masquerade includes Rosario Arcuri, Shai Baitel, Hunter Bird, Yeman Brown, Alan Busch Jr., Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Kathy Fabian, James Fluhr, Jessie Flynn, Nicola Formichetti, Skylar Fox, Chris Habana, J. J. Janas, Brett Jarvis, Marc Kimelman, Kate Lumpkin, Lee McCutcheon, Scott Pask, Diane Paulus, Alicia Rodis, Gypsy Snider, Emilio Sosa, Tori Sparks, Ben Stanton, Mike Tyus, David Andrew Wilson, and William Waldrop.

Alexis Soloski, The New York Times: Still, on its very many levels and for most of the assembled audience, “Masquerade” works. At the close of the final scene people all around me sobbed. Was this relief at our escalator rescue? More likely it was compassion for the Phantom’s tragedy. My eyes stayed dry. I don’t know about you, but I am tired of being made to care why bad men do bad things. The Phantom already has all the best tunes. Does he really need our sympathy, too? Either way, the music of the night plays on.

Sara Holdren/Jackson McHenry, Vulture: Oh God, we don’t need the backstory! I don’t need to know that he was a sad little boy whose mom abandoned him to creepy carnies. (As much as I like creepy carnies.) I think this is where the sentimentality of our own era runs up against the gothic, which is actually so much more hard core. We’re desperate to provide psychological explanations for our Phantoms, our Heathcliffs and Cathys. “Hurt people hurt people.” Yeah, okay. Just tell me a good ghost story.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: In the end, though, it may not matter much which cast you see. Putting the audience closer to the actors does not make a show like Phantom more moving; it only takes some of the grandeur away. And Masquerade’s peripatetic structure inevitably keeps wrenching you out of theatrical illusion: One moment you are in the Phantom’s underground lair, and then you are on an escalator; now you are watching a murder in the opera-house wings, and then you are looking at the office buildings behind Christine and Raoul’s duet. But if you have any affection for Phantom at all, it’s a blast. The main attraction of Masquerade is not its stars, its story or its music of the night; it’s the pleasure of re-exploring a property you already know and seeing it from a new angles. Get dressed up, hide your face and give yourself over to the phantasy.

Jesse Hassenger, The Guardian: Anyone put off by the theme-parkification of theater – spectacle! Gimmickry! Intellectual property! – would probably do well to just ignore Masquerade, a new immersive-experience off-Broadway version of The Phantom of the Opera. It has an unavoidable resemblance to next-gen ride experiences like Disney’s Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance or Universal’s Monsters Unchained (the latter of which even features a cameo from the Phantom himself, albeit in a different incarnation) that make patrons feel as if they’re being ushered through a famous fictional world. But a lot of skill goes into high-end theme park attractions, and like those, Masquerade is a lot of fun if you’re in the right mood.

Matt Windman, amNY: What results is not unlike an expensive, exclusive party in a carnival funhouse. While the original “Phantom” was derided by its detractors as a cheesy theme park attraction, “Masquerade” truly is a glorified one.

Chris Jones, The New York Daily News: Depending on your preexisting view of this material and how upclose and personal you like to get with your fellow “Phantom” fans, “Masquerade” likely will feel either spectacularly intimate or horrifically so. One is led in small groups with timed entries through various rooms where shards of the story come together in a show where the multicast logistics must be a total nightmare.

Johnny Oleksinki, The New York Post: A few smart, artful additions raise “Masquerade” to something far greater than a jolly tourist attraction. Paulus, when she’s firing on all cylinders, knows how to fuse the commercial with the profound.

Frank Scheck, New York Stage Review: Ultimately, it’s the intimacy of the environment that makes Masquerade such a special experience. You’re just a few feet away from the performers as they sing Andrew Lloyd Webber’s gorgeous score, and it’s safe to say you haven’t lived until you’ve had a performer of the caliber of Hugh Panaro singing “Music of the Night” to you directly, just inches from your face. It’s enough to make anyone a Phan.

Gillian Russo, New York Theatre Guide: Oh, and that overture? We first hear a version of it in a parlor room, where we’re greeted with flutes of bubbly and a violinist (it’s an Easter egg; Christine’s late father is one in the musical) serenely playing a Phantom medley. I’ll admit, serene wasn’t what I expected upon stepping into such a larger-than-life event. But I should have known — the violin is just the pre-show muzak. When the fully orchestrated overture later exploded alongside a flash of light and a shower of confetti like broken glass, Masquerade instantly had me under its spell. I’d call it the point of no return, except I definitely hope to return.

One-Minute Critic, One-Minute Critic: “Follow me!” “This way!” “Hurry!” I doubt Andrew Lloyd Webber and his collaborators imagined there’d be so much shuffling and calls-to-action when they first conceived of a musical adaptation of Gaston Leroux’s Le Fantôme de L’Opéra. But the catacombs of what was once the home of the American Society of Civil Engineers require nimble navigation for cast, crew, and attendees of Masquerade, a mostly mesmerizing immersive reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera.