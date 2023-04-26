Photos: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Take First Broadway Bows in THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

The BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, officially began performances on Broadway last night, April 25. Check out photos of the cast taking their first bows below!

The production opens on Thursday, April 27, at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Welcome to 1960s Greenwich Village, where loudly proclaimed progressive dreams wage war with reality. This razor-sharp tragicomical satire invites us into the apartment of Sidney and Iris Brustein and the diverse and passionate social circle that inhabits it. As a rapidly changing world brings uninvited cynicism to their door, the Brusteins fight to keep their marriage - with all its crackling wit, passion, and casual cruelty - from being the final sacrifice to Sidney's ideals.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window debuted on Broadway in 1964, on the heels of Hansberry's meteoric debut with A Raisin in the Sun (1959) and shortly before her death at the age of 34. This will be its first time on Broadway in more than 50 years.

