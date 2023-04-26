Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Take First Broadway Bows in THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

The production opens on Thursday, April 27, at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Apr. 26, 2023  

The BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, officially began performances on Broadway last night, April 25. Check out photos of the cast taking their first bows below!

The production opens on Thursday, April 27, at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Welcome to 1960s Greenwich Village, where loudly proclaimed progressive dreams wage war with reality. This razor-sharp tragicomical satire invites us into the apartment of Sidney and Iris Brustein and the diverse and passionate social circle that inhabits it. As a rapidly changing world brings uninvited cynicism to their door, the Brusteins fight to keep their marriage - with all its crackling wit, passion, and casual cruelty - from being the final sacrifice to Sidney's ideals.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window debuted on Broadway in 1964, on the heels of Hansberry's meteoric debut with A Raisin in the Sun (1959) and shortly before her death at the age of 34. This will be its first time on Broadway in more than 50 years.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas






Related Stories
You Have Several Chances For Discounted Tickets to THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
You Have Several Chances For Discounted Tickets to THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
All new ticket initiatives have been revealed for Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window on Broadway in which for the first two weeks of performances, the first two rows will be on sale for $40 per ticket. Learn how to get your hands on tickets here!
Photos: Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Meet The Photo
Photos: Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Meet The Press!
The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, is getting ready to begin previews on Broadway. Today the show's stars met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the moment. See photos from the event! 
Meet the Cast of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
Meet the Cast of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan officially begins performances tonight, April 25. Meet the cast of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window!
Up on the Marquee: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
Up on the Marquee: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, is getting ready to begin previews on Broadway. Check out photos of the new marquee!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening NightPhotos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
April 25, 2023

See photos of Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, and more on the red carpet of Good Night, Oscar opening night!
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party For GOOD NIGHT, OSCARPhotos: Inside the Opening Night Party For GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
April 25, 2023

The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night party here!
Photos: The Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Takes Their Opening Night Bows
April 25, 2023

The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their bows here!
Photos: Inside Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE With Jodie Comer and MorePhotos: Inside Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE With Jodie Comer and More
April 24, 2023

Jodie Comer (Emmy Award winner for 'Killing Eve') makes her Broadway debut in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller under the direction of Justin Martin (The Jungle). The play officially opened at the Golden Theater last night, Sunday, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
Photos: Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Sara Bareilles, & Jennifer Holliday Visit SHUCKED on BroadwayPhotos: Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Sara Bareilles, & Jennifer Holliday Visit SHUCKED on Broadway
April 23, 2023

Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Sara Bareilles, and Jennifer Holliday visited Shucked on Broadway this week. Check out our photos here!
share