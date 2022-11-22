Photos: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Stop By The Off-Broadway Revival
Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Merrily We Roll Along plays through January 21 at New York Theatre Workshop.
Hey old friend! Members of the original Broadway company of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Merrily We Roll Along, stopped by the show's starry Off-Broadway production at New York Theatre Workshop!
Tony-nominee Liz Callaway along with Jim Walton, Gary Stevens, Mana Allen, David Loud, David Cady, and Evan Pappas stopped by backstage for a quick photo op with the company! See photos from their visit:
Saw the first preview of @NYTW79 's wonderful production of Merrily We atoll Along, w/my pals from the original Broadway cast, Jim Walton, Gary Stevens, Mana Allen, David Loud, David Cady, and Evan Pappas from the original London cast. Such a special night! pic.twitter.com/PjtzTbpSKW- Liz Callaway (@LizGoesOn) November 22, 2022
Featuring music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart, Merrily We Roll Along is choreographed by Tim Jackson and directed by Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman. Merrily We Roll Along is presented by special arrangement with Sonia Friedman Productions, the Menier Chocolate Factory (Artistic Director David Babani) and Patrick Catullo. Merrily We Roll Along is in previews at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) and is set to open December 12, 2022.
Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends - writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs. Maria Friedman first directed the musical at London's Menier Chocolate Factory which subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre to critical acclaim-the most five-star reviews in West End history-winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical.
The cast of Merrily We Roll Along will include Sherz Aletaha (Man of La Mancha) as Scotty/Mrs. Spencer/Auditionee, Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton) as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke (Wicked) as Beth Shepard, Leana Rae Concepcion (Comfort Women) as Newscaster/Waitress/Auditionee, Jonathan Groff (Hamilton) as Franklin Shepard, Carter Harris ("Only Murders in the Building") as Franklin Shepard Jr. (alternates with Colin Keane), Colin Keane (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin) as Franklin Shepard Jr. (alternates with Carter Harris), Morgan Kirner (Hello, Dolly! National Tour) as Swing, Corey Mach (Kinky Boots) as Tyler/Make-Up Artist, Lindsay Mendez (Carousel) as Mary Flynn, Daniel Radcliffe (The Lifespan of a Fact) as Charley Kringas, Talia Robinson (Dear Evan Hansen) as Meg Kincaid, Reg Rogers (Tootsie) as Joe Josephson, Amanda Rose (Dear Jane) as Swing, Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Baby) as Dory/Evelyn, Brian Sears (The Book of Mormon) as Newscaster/Photographer/Bunker, Evan Alexander Smith (Little Shop of Horrors) as Swing, Christian Strange (The Butcher Boy) as Ru/Reverend, Koray Tarhan (A Christmas Carol) as Swing, Vishal Vaidya (Love Life) as Jerome, Natalie Wachen (RENT) as KT and Jacob Keith Watson (Carousel) as Terry/Mr. Spencer.
Merrily We Roll Along features choreography by Tim Jackson (Stepping Out), orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick (Sweeney Todd), music supervision by Catherine Jayes (The Color Purple) and music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), with scenic & costume design by Soutra Gilmour (& Juliet), lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker (Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord), sound design by Kai Harada (Mr. Saturday Night), and hair & wig design by Cookie Jordan (Into the Woods). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA & Jason Thinger, CSA, with additional casting by Taylor Williams, CSA. UnkleDave's Fight-House (The Great Society) will provide fight & intimacy direction, with Jhanaë K-C Bonnick (Slave Play) serving as stage manager.
Merrily We Roll Along was originally directed on Broadway by Hal Prince and was originally produced on Broadway by Lord Grade, Martin Starger, Robert Fryer and Hal Prince in association with Ruth Mitchell and Howard Haines.
