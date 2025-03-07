Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Attendees included Debra Messing, Sarah Hyland, Jinkx Monsoon, and many more.
On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Elizabeth Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier celebrated their opening night performance as Audrey, Seymour, and Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS in Little Shop of Horrors with a reception. See photos from the event here!
Attendees included Debra Messing, Sarah Hyland, Jinkx Monsoon, Gracie Lawrence, Camryn Manheim, Peppermint, Graham Phillips, Raul Esparza, and more. Liz was celebrated with a reunion of her former "Victorious" co-stars Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet, and Lane Napper. Milo was joined by "School Spirits" co-stars Nick Pugliese, Miles Elliot, and Jess Gabor.
Gillies, Manheim, and Kushnier made their first bows on February 25, joining the hit musical’s ongoing stars Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Camryn Hampton, Jeff Sears, Michael Iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Christine Wanda.
Photo credit: Valerie Terranova
Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gillies
Milo Manheim, Jeremy Kushnier, Elizabeth Gillies
Tiffany Renne Thompson, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Daria Pilar Redus
The cast
Cast, Team, Producers
Rob Ahrens, Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gillies, Tom Kirdahy, Michael Mayer
Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gillies, Michael Mayer
Sarah Hyland, Elizabeth Gillies
Jinkx Monsoon, Elizabeth Gillies
Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet
Avan Jogia, Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Monet
Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet
Nick Pugliese, Miles Elliot, Milo Manheim, Jess Gabor
Elizabeth Gillies, Robert Horn, Aaron Simon Gross
Debra Messing, Michael Mayer, Camryn Manheim
Daniella Monet
Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence
Peppermint