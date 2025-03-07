News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Mar. 07, 2025
On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Elizabeth Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier celebrated their opening night performance as Audrey, Seymour, and Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS in Little Shop of Horrors with a reception. See photos from the event here! 

Attendees included Debra Messing, Sarah Hyland, Jinkx Monsoon, Gracie Lawrence, Camryn Manheim, Peppermint, Graham Phillips, Raul Esparza, and more. Liz was celebrated with a reunion of her former "Victorious" co-stars Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet, and Lane Napper. Milo was joined by "School Spirits" co-stars Nick Pugliese, Miles Elliot, and Jess Gabor.

Gillies, Manheim, and Kushnier made their first bows on February 25, joining the hit musical’s ongoing stars Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Camryn Hampton, Jeff Sears, Michael Iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Christine Wanda. 

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gillies

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Elizabeth Gillies

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Milo Manheim, Jeremy Kushnier, Elizabeth Gillies

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Jeremy Kushnier

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Major Attaway

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Tiffany Renne Thompson, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Daria Pilar Redus

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
The cast

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Cast, Team, Producers

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Rob Ahrens, Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gillies, Tom Kirdahy, Michael Mayer

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gillies, Michael Mayer

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Sarah Hyland, Elizabeth Gillies

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Jinkx Monsoon, Elizabeth Gillies

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Avan Jogia, Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Monet

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Nick Pugliese, Miles Elliot, Milo Manheim, Jess Gabor

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Elizabeth Gillies, Robert Horn, Aaron Simon Gross

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Debra Messing, Michael Mayer, Camryn Manheim

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Debra Messing

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Avan Jogia

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Daniella Monet

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Kalen Allen

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Jinkx Monsoon

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Peppermint

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Lane Napper

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim

Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Image
Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gillies, Jeremy Kushnier


