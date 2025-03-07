Photos: Opening Night for Liz Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Elizabeth Gillies, Milo Manheim and Jeremy Kushnier celebrated their opening night performance as Audrey, Seymour, and Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS in Little Shop of Horrors with a reception. See photos from the event here!

Attendees included Debra Messing, Sarah Hyland, Jinkx Monsoon, Gracie Lawrence, Camryn Manheim, Peppermint, Graham Phillips, Raul Esparza, and more. Liz was celebrated with a reunion of her former "Victorious" co-stars Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet, and Lane Napper. Milo was joined by "School Spirits" co-stars Nick Pugliese, Miles Elliot, and Jess Gabor.

Gillies, Manheim, and Kushnier made their first bows on February 25, joining the hit musical’s ongoing stars Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Camryn Hampton, Jeff Sears, Michael Iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Christine Wanda.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova



Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gillies



Elizabeth Gillies



Milo Manheim, Jeremy Kushnier, Elizabeth Gillies



Jeremy Kushnier



Major Attaway



Tiffany Renne Thompson, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Daria Pilar Redus



The cast



Cast, Team, Producers



Rob Ahrens, Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gillies, Tom Kirdahy, Michael Mayer



Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gillies, Michael Mayer



Sarah Hyland, Elizabeth Gillies



Jinkx Monsoon, Elizabeth Gillies



Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet



Avan Jogia, Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Monet



Milo Manheim, Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet



Nick Pugliese, Miles Elliot, Milo Manheim, Jess Gabor



Elizabeth Gillies, Robert Horn, Aaron Simon Gross



Debra Messing, Michael Mayer, Camryn Manheim



Debra Messing



Avan Jogia



Daniella Monet



Kalen Allen



Jinkx Monsoon



Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence



Bonnie Milligan



Peppermint



Lane Napper



Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim