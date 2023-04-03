Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the New York Premiere of SUMMONING SYLVIA

Apr. 03, 2023  

The LGBTQ Horror-Comedy SUMMONING SYLVIA is now playing in twenty-one cities!

Check out photos from the film's New York premiere below!

Written and directed by Wesley Taylor (Smash, The Spongebob Musical) and Alex Wyse (Marvel's Iron Fist, Masters of Sex) -- who together created the Emmy-nominated digital series Indoor Boys -- the film is now playing in select theaters and will be released on most major streaming platforms on April 7th.

The cast of Summoning Sylvia includes Travis Coles (Superstore), Michael Urie (Younger), Frankie Grande (Henry Danger), Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot), Troy Iwata (Dash & Lily), Noah Ricketts (Fellow Travelers), Sean Grandillo (Scream: The TV Series), Camden Garcia (Sprung), and Veanne Cox (You've Got Mail).

Summoning Sylvia tells the story of a gay bachelor party that takes a spooky turn when sinister spirits are suddenly summoned. The warm and whimsical Larry has been kidnapped by his three best friends for a bachelor weekend getaway at a haunted house. As they sashay through the Victorian corridors, the comrades recount the house's legend from a hundred years ago: A murderous woman named Sylvia slaughtered her son and buried him beneath the floorboards. All seems fine and spooky until Larry's ultra-straight brother-in-law crashes the proceedings. A hilarious thrill ride, Summoning Sylvia grabs hold and doesn't let go.

Tony Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Cody Lassen is producing, with Diamond Dog Entertainment and Slated serving as executive producer. The film features cinematography by Matthew Roveto, editing by Sara Corrigan, production design by Emily Gee, costume design by Jevyn Nelms, music by Max Mueller, and casting by Steven Tylor O'Connor, CSA, Co-Executive Producer Jim Head, Co-Producer Jesse Stalnaker, Associate Producers Invisible Wall Productions, Andy Jones, MTTM Theatrics, Terry Nardozzi, Steven Tylor O'Connor, Michael Sanzone & Mark Robertson, and Mark Stein.

Carolee Carmello, Troy Iwata, Camden Garcia, Frankie Grande, Co-Writer/Co-Director Alex Wyse, Co-Writer/Co-Director Wesley Taylor, Noah Ricketts and Veanne Cox

(Top Row L-R) Troy Iwata, Camden Garcia, Noah Ricketts, Frankie Grande, Sean Grandillo (Bottom Row L-R) Veanne Cox, Producer Cody Lassen and Co-Writers/Co-Directors Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse

Veanne Cox, Camden Garcia, Troy Iwata, Noah Ricketts, Co-Writer/Co-Director Wesley Taylor, Frankie Grande, Diamond Dog Productions Joan Grande, Co-Writer/Co-Director Alex Wyse, Diamond Dog Productions Doug Middlebrook and Diamond Dog Productions Chadd McMillan

Co-Writer/Co-Director Alex Wyse

Co-Writer/Co-Director Alex Wyse

Ann Harada

Ann Harada

Co-Writer/Co-Director Wesley Taylor

Co-Writer/Co-Director Wesley Taylor

Producer Terry Nardozzi and Producer Cody Lassen

Troy Iwata

Troy Iwata

Noah Ricketts

Noah Ricketts

Co-Writer/Co-Director Alex Wyse and Co-Writer/Co-Director Wesley Taylor

Co-Writer/Co-Director Alex Wyse, Producer Cody Lassen and Co-Writer/Co-Director Wesley Taylor

Steven Tylor O'Connor and Alex Ringler

Jay Armstrong Johnson

Jay Armstrong Johnson

Jay Armstrong Johnson and Will Beech

Jay Armstrong Johnson and Will Beech

Producer Cody Lassen

Producer Cody Lassen

Alex Weisman

Alex Weisman

Tony Castrigno, Cody Lassen and Mark Rubinsky

Camden Garcia

Camden Garcia

Carolee Carmello and Veanne Cox

Veanne Cox

Veanne Cox

Veanne Cox

Carolee Carmello

Carolee Carmello

Ann Harada, Carolee Carmello and Veanne Cox

Ann Harada, Carolee Carmello and Veanne Cox

Ben Fankhauser

Ben Fankhauser

Ben Fankhauser and Maxwell Beer

Daniel K. Isaac

Daniel K. Isaac

BD Wong

BD Wong

Nic Rouleau

Nic Rouleau

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande and Carolee Carmello

Frankie Grande and Carolee Carmello

Frankie Grande and Carolee Carmello

Troy Iwata, Frankie Grande and Noah Ricketts

Troy Iwata, Frankie Grande and Noah Ricketts

Troy Iwata, Camden Garcia, Noah Ricketts, Frankie Grande and Veanne Cox

Troy Iwata, Camden Garcia, Noah Ricketts, Frankie Grande and Veanne Cox

Troy Iwata, Camden Garcia, Noah Ricketts, Frankie Grande, Veanne Cox and Sean Grandillo

Hale Leon Grande, Frankie Grande and Appa Grande

Hale Leon Grande, Frankie Grande and Appa Grande

Joan Grande, Frankie Grande and Appa Grande

BD Wong and Veanne Cox

Kevin Zak, Lauren Molina, Appa Grande, Frankie Grande, BD Wong and Veanne Cox

Lauren Molina

Lauren Molina

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Co-Writers Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor

Jay Armstrong Johnson and Micaela Diamond

Micaela Diamond and Sky Smith

Noah Ricketts, Jelani Alladin and Troy Iwata

Diamond Dog Productions Joan Grande and Doug Middlebrook

Veanne Cox and Julie Boardman

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande

Dominic Antonio Crossey, Doug Middlebrook, Frankie Grande and Joan Grande

Frankie Grande and Krysta Rodriguez

Lauren Molina and Micaela Diamond

Jay Armstrong Johnson and Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande

Olivia Searls, Frankie Grande and Sara Corrigan

Producer Cody Lassen and Frankie Grande

Producers Joan Grande and Cody Lassen

Camden Garcia and Veanne Cox

Camden Garcia, Wesley Taylor, Producer Cody Lassen, Alex Wyse and Veanne Cox

Chadd McMillan and Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande and Wesley Taylor

Veanne Cox and Producer Cody Lassen

Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor

Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor

The Poster at "Summoning Sylvia"

See "Summoning Sylvia" in Theaters now!



April 3, 2023

Check out photos from the New York premiere of Alex Wyse & Wesley Taylor's Summoning Sylvia!
