Photos: On the Red Carpet for the New York Premiere of SUMMONING SYLVIA
Check out photos from the film's New York premiere below!
Written and directed by Wesley Taylor (Smash, The Spongebob Musical) and Alex Wyse (Marvel's Iron Fist, Masters of Sex) -- who together created the Emmy-nominated digital series Indoor Boys -- the film is now playing in select theaters and will be released on most major streaming platforms on April 7th.
The cast of Summoning Sylvia includes Travis Coles (Superstore), Michael Urie (Younger), Frankie Grande (Henry Danger), Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot), Troy Iwata (Dash & Lily), Noah Ricketts (Fellow Travelers), Sean Grandillo (Scream: The TV Series), Camden Garcia (Sprung), and Veanne Cox (You've Got Mail).
Summoning Sylvia tells the story of a gay bachelor party that takes a spooky turn when sinister spirits are suddenly summoned. The warm and whimsical Larry has been kidnapped by his three best friends for a bachelor weekend getaway at a haunted house. As they sashay through the Victorian corridors, the comrades recount the house's legend from a hundred years ago: A murderous woman named Sylvia slaughtered her son and buried him beneath the floorboards. All seems fine and spooky until Larry's ultra-straight brother-in-law crashes the proceedings. A hilarious thrill ride, Summoning Sylvia grabs hold and doesn't let go.
Tony Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Cody Lassen is producing, with Diamond Dog Entertainment and Slated serving as executive producer. The film features cinematography by Matthew Roveto, editing by Sara Corrigan, production design by Emily Gee, costume design by Jevyn Nelms, music by Max Mueller, and casting by Steven Tylor O'Connor, CSA, Co-Executive Producer Jim Head, Co-Producer Jesse Stalnaker, Associate Producers Invisible Wall Productions, Andy Jones, MTTM Theatrics, Terry Nardozzi, Steven Tylor O'Connor, Michael Sanzone & Mark Robertson, and Mark Stein.
Carolee Carmello, Troy Iwata, Camden Garcia, Frankie Grande, Co-Writer/Co-Director Alex Wyse, Co-Writer/Co-Director Wesley Taylor, Noah Ricketts and Veanne Cox
(Top Row L-R) Troy Iwata, Camden Garcia, Noah Ricketts, Frankie Grande, Sean Grandillo (Bottom Row L-R) Veanne Cox, Producer Cody Lassen and Co-Writers/Co-Directors Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse
Veanne Cox, Camden Garcia, Troy Iwata, Noah Ricketts, Co-Writer/Co-Director Wesley Taylor, Frankie Grande, Diamond Dog Productions Joan Grande, Co-Writer/Co-Director Alex Wyse, Diamond Dog Productions Doug Middlebrook and Diamond Dog Productions Chadd McMillan
Co-Writer/Co-Director Alex Wyse
Co-Writer/Co-Director Alex Wyse
Co-Writer/Co-Director Wesley Taylor
Co-Writer/Co-Director Wesley Taylor
Producer Terry Nardozzi and Producer Cody Lassen
Noah Ricketts
Noah Ricketts
Co-Writer/Co-Director Alex Wyse and Co-Writer/Co-Director Wesley Taylor
Co-Writer/Co-Director Alex Wyse, Producer Cody Lassen and Co-Writer/Co-Director Wesley Taylor
Steven Tylor O'Connor and Alex Ringler
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Will Beech
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Will Beech
Producer Cody Lassen
Producer Cody Lassen
Tony Castrigno, Cody Lassen and Mark Rubinsky
Camden Garcia
Camden Garcia
Carolee Carmello and Veanne Cox
Ann Harada, Carolee Carmello and Veanne Cox
Ann Harada, Carolee Carmello and Veanne Cox
Ben Fankhauser and Maxwell Beer
Frankie Grande and Carolee Carmello
Frankie Grande and Carolee Carmello
Frankie Grande and Carolee Carmello
Troy Iwata, Frankie Grande and Noah Ricketts
Troy Iwata, Frankie Grande and Noah Ricketts
Troy Iwata, Camden Garcia, Noah Ricketts, Frankie Grande and Veanne Cox
Troy Iwata, Camden Garcia, Noah Ricketts, Frankie Grande and Veanne Cox
Troy Iwata, Camden Garcia, Noah Ricketts, Frankie Grande, Veanne Cox and Sean Grandillo
Hale Leon Grande, Frankie Grande and Appa Grande
Hale Leon Grande, Frankie Grande and Appa Grande
Joan Grande, Frankie Grande and Appa Grande
BD Wong and Veanne Cox
Kevin Zak, Lauren Molina, Appa Grande, Frankie Grande, BD Wong and Veanne Cox
Co-Writers Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Micaela Diamond
Noah Ricketts, Jelani Alladin and Troy Iwata
Diamond Dog Productions Joan Grande and Doug Middlebrook
Dominic Antonio Crossey, Doug Middlebrook, Frankie Grande and Joan Grande
Frankie Grande and Krysta Rodriguez
Lauren Molina and Micaela Diamond
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Frankie Grande
Olivia Searls, Frankie Grande and Sara Corrigan
Producer Cody Lassen and Frankie Grande
Producers Joan Grande and Cody Lassen
Camden Garcia and Veanne Cox
Camden Garcia, Wesley Taylor, Producer Cody Lassen, Alex Wyse and Veanne Cox
Chadd McMillan and Frankie Grande
Frankie Grande and Wesley Taylor
Veanne Cox and Producer Cody Lassen
Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor
Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor
The Poster at "Summoning Sylvia"
