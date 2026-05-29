Listen: Ariana Grande Releases First Single From New Album 'Hate That I Made You Love Me'

Ariana Grande has shared her highly anticipated new single, “hate that i made you love me,” the first release from her forthcoming eighth studio album, "petal," arriving July 31st via Republic Records.

The new song is co-written and produced by the Wicked star alongside ILYA and Max Martin. The official music video, directed by Christian Breslauer with Academy Award winner Janusz Kaminski serving as director of photography, will premiere globally on Monday, June 1 at 8a PT. Listen to it below.

The new album comes ahead of Grande's 'eternal sunshine tour,' kicking off in June 2026 in Oakland, CA. This is her first headlining run since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour. The majority of the 2026 dates take place in North America, with stops that include Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Chicago. Take a look at the full tour lineup here.

Following her lauded turn as Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, Grande has expressed her plans to move her primary focus to acting. During an appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, she spoke about her excitement for the upcoming tour, calling it her "last hurrah." “The last 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up. I don’t want to say any definitive things," said the performer at the time.

She has booked acting roles in Focker In-Law, the new season of American Horror Story, and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. She will also lead a West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, alongside Jonathan Bailey.

"Petal" follows Grande's 2024 studio album "eternal sunshine", which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and became the longest-running #1 album of her career, spawning back-to-back Hot 100 #1 debuts with “yes, and?” and “we can’t be friends (wait for your love).” An expanded version of the album, "Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead," was released in 2025.

A Grammy Award-winning performer, Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight years old. She has since earned nine #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved seven #1 song debuts, the third most of any artist in history. She previously appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.