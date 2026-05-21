Photos: Angela Bassett Visits Deborah Cox at TITANIQUE

Deborah Cox is currently starring in Titanique on Broadway and was recently paid a visit by her friend Angela Bassett. The pair spent time together in Cox's dressing room, and you can check out the photos below!

Bassett made her Broadway debut in 1985 in August Wilson's play "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," which earned her critical acclaim and a Drama Desk Award nomination. She went on to star in several other Broadway productions, including "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" and "The Mountaintop," for which she received a Tony Award nomination.