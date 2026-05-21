Photos: Angela Bassett Visits Deborah Cox at TITANIQUE
Deborah Cox plays Molly Brown in Titanique, now playing at the St. James Theatre on Broadway.
Deborah Cox is currently starring in Titanique on Broadway and was recently paid a visit by her friend Angela Bassett. The pair spent time together in Cox's dressing room, and you can check out the photos below!
Bassett made her Broadway debut in 1985 in August Wilson's play "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," which earned her critical acclaim and a Drama Desk Award nomination. She went on to star in several other Broadway productions, including "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" and "The Mountaintop," for which she received a Tony Award nomination.
Titanique is now open for its limited engagement, running through September 20, 2026, at the historic St. James Theatre. Read the reviews for Titanique here.
The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.
Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Céline Dion. The show is powered by the songs of the pop icon, including “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More." The show saw a record-breaking three-year Off-Broadway run through 2025, and an Olivier Award-winning production still playing in London’s West End.
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