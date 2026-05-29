Norm Lewis, Will Roland and More to Perform at 54 Below in June

Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Grammy and Emmy winner Will Roland, Tony winner Norm Lewis and more.

THE SONGS OF Jeremy Schonfeld – JUNE 1 AT 7PM

Billboard-charting singer-songwriter, composer/lyricist, and filmmaker Jeremy Schonfeld makes his return to 54 Below, taking audiences on a deep dive into his broad-ranging theatrical, cinematic, and celebrated album material. Jeremy will perform selections from his feature film The Father Who Stayed, concept albums Drift and Iron & Coal, plus favorites from across his catalog, including “House of Love.” The evening will also feature songs from Brooklyn to Beacon, 37 Notebooks, and his new album Shades of Grey. Expect an intimate, story-driven set that blends theatre, film, and songwriting into one magical night. Featuring Karina Gallagher, Gussie, Donnie Kehr, Max Sangerman, Melvin Tunstall, III, and Brook Wood. Joined by Nate Allen on bass, Matt Dickey on guitar and keys, Dan Garcia on guitar, Jay Leslie on sax, David Previ on drums, Jeremy Schonfeld on piano and vocals, and the House of Love Choir! $58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $91 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Samantha Stevens, a British performer now often found playing American blondes across the U.S. (Lily St. Regis in the Annie national tour, Miss Adelaide, Betty Haynes—and sometimes Miss Monroe herself), makes her 54 Below debut in In Love with Marilyn.

In celebration of Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday, Stevens brings a captivating evening of music and storytelling that explores the life, legacy, and emotional complexity of one of Hollywood’s most iconic figures.

With musical direction and arrangements by Garrett Taylor (White Christmas national tour, Next to Normal at The Kennedy Center), the evening blends songs associated with Monroe, like “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” and “I Wanna Be Loved By You,” alongside contemporary selections and personal narrative. Offering a fresh and intimate perspective—revealing the vulnerability, humor, and humanity behind the image the world thought it knew. Inspired by Stevens’ deep admiration for Monroe, the show reflects a modern artist’s connection to a timeless icon, highlighting why Marilyn continues to resonate with audiences today.

In Love with Marilyn is a love letter, a mirror, and a martini all in one. This solo cabaret marks Stevens’ debut at 54 Below following performances at the Sedona International Film Festival. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WILL KELLEY: FOR THE RECORD – JUNE 2 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Will Kelley returns to 54 Below with For the Record, a new show tracing his path from small-town Texas to New York City and the truths he’s only now ready to share. Through a genre-spanning setlist from musical theatre to country and everything in between, Will revisits the defining moments of his journey—childhood defiance, early theatre roots, first love, heartbreak, and the freedom that comes with finally telling the whole story. Known for his rich tenor vocals and candid, magnetic storytelling, Will invites audiences into an evening filled with humor, vulnerability, and unguarded honesty. For the Record is a moving portrait of an artist sharing the parts of himself kept quiet–until now. Direction by Michael Kirk Lane and Faith Prince. Music direction by John Bronston. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAPPHIC BROADWAY CELEBRATION FOR PRIDE MONTH – JUNE 2 AT 9:30PM

Celebrate Pride Month at 54 Below with Sapphic Broadway – a bold, joyful celebration of queer women in musical theatre! Featuring beloved showtunes such as “Woman Is,” “Changing My Major,” and “Take Me or Leave Me” alongside classics reimagined through a sapphic lens— from “All I Ask of You” to “Agony” and everything in between. Performed by an ensemble of lesbian, queer, and nonbinary artists from Broadway and beyond, with special guests to be announced, Sapphic Broadway is a celebration of visibility, community, and theatrical reinvention.

Join us for a high-energy, heartfelt night of show tunes, pride, and purpose—this is a Pride Month celebration not to be missed.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Produced by Katherine Winter. Directed by Dana Kelly Craig. Music direction by Amanda Dee. Featuring Kristina Doucette, Jimena Flores Sanchez, Sarah Goodman, Sarah Hogewood, Natalie Hogewood Bertrand, Natalie Joy Johnson, Katie Oxman, Andrea Prestinario, Alice Reys, Sandra Valls, and Katherine Winter. $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARQUIS STUDIOS 2026 SPRING BENEFIT – JUNE 3 AT 7:30PM

Join Marquis Studios and Danny Sinoff for an evening of jazz standards at 54 Below! Marquis Studios invites you to an evening of dinner, drinks and live music to support arts education programs in New York City public schools. Jazz pianist, singer, and bandleader, Danny Sinoff, will headline the evening with selections from the Great American Songbook.

The event will also feature a pre-show Cocktail Reception provided by the culinary team at 54 Below.

Leadership Table (6 seats): $3,000. Benefactor Table (4 Seats): $1,400. Benefactor Ticket: $350. Supporter Ticket: $150.

YOU MUST BELIEVE IN SPRING: THE LOVE SONGS OF ALAN & Marilyn Bergman – JUNE 4 AT 6:30PM

The Mabel Mercer Foundation presents a one-night-only celebration of the extraordinary songwriting partnership of Alan & Marilyn Bergman—the most beloved husband-and-wife team in American popular music. Their timeless lyrics have shaped generations of listeners, earning them three Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards and induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. From cherished classics like “The Way We Were,” “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?,” “The Windmills of Your Mind,” and “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” the Bergmans have defined the language of love for generations.

In tribute to their remarkable legacy, a cast of cabaret favorites gathers for a stellar evening honoring the Bergmans’ enduring contributions to the Great American Songbook. Performers include Karen Akers, Steven Brinberg, Michael-Demby Cain, Natalie Douglas, Bryan Eng, Eric Yves Garcia, Jeff Harnar, Ann Kittredge, Nicolas King, Karen Mason, Marieann Meringolo, Stephanie Pope, Craig Rubano, KT Sullivan, and Dorian Woodruff.

Presented as a gala benefit evening for The Mabel Mercer Foundation, whose mission for more than four decades has been to preserve and celebrate cabaret artistry and classic song interpretation, the event will include libations, a two-course dinner, and an intimate cabaret performance in the iconic setting of 54 Below. “Cabaret festive attire” is encouraged, and a livestream option will be available for audiences who wish to experience this tribute to the Bergmans’ luminous songs of love. Please note this is a private event.

Bar Rail Seating: $200 (non-deductible). Main Dining Room Seating: $300 ($100 tax deductible). Premium Seating: $500 ($300 tax deductible). Libations and Two-Course Dinner will be provided.

BLOOD MOON MANOR BY BENJAMIN BALATBAT AND KALEB SELLS – JUNE 4 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a concert presentation of the new musical Blood Moon Manor! In this original story, happy couple Roxy and Iman have found their new home. However, their first night staying in the house becomes a fight for survival when a lunar eclipse awakens the restless spirits of those who have died within and around the manor’s walls. Will they see the dawn of a new day or join the spirits bound to walk the manor’s halls for all eternity? Accompanied by a live rock band and featuring a talented cast of new and up-and-coming stars, you won’t want to miss the debut of this exciting, new musical!

Book & lyrics by Kaleb Sells and music by Benjamin Balatbat. Directed by M. Stratton. Featuring EJ Adiele, Ilana Gabriella, Josh Kolb, Theresa Burns, Kelsey Elisabeth, Kaleb Sells, Ambroja Ferguson, Kieran Kelly, and Bradley Viktor. Ensemble: Amari Flynn, Jordan Woods, Nicky Triviño, Damian Garcia, Payge Shaw, Hailey Durner, Jon Mathes, and Matthew White Artwork by Spencer Reeves (Instagram: @spency.png?format=auto&width=1400). $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Will Roland – JUNE 5 & 6 AT 7PM

Grammy, Emmy, and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Will Roland makes his 54 Below solo debut with his first new concert in over a decade. Best known for his star turns in Be More Chill and Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, as well as “Billions” on Showtime, this brand-new show weaves songs from beloved Broadway classics together with deep cuts from the pop, punk, and Dad Rock canon. With hilarious anecdotes, and backed by a world-class band (guaranteed to rock your socks off), Will Roland invites you to join him for an evening to reflect on the passage of time, examine his life upon the wicked stage, delight in his recent adventures in fatherhood, and so much more. Directed by Max Friedman, with music direction by Madeline Benson. Joined by Laura Dadap on bass/cello, Jessie Linden on drums, and Chris Peters on guitar. $69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OPENING DOORS: DREAMS, DESIGNS, AND DETOURS – JUNE 5 AT 9:30PM

Opening Doors pulls inspiration from the Merrily We Roll Along tune, spotlighting emerging artists at the start of their creative journeys. The evening will allow artists to explore what it means to “open doors” for themselves such as navigating ambition, setbacks, and opportunity as part of the next generation of performers. Blending sincerity and humor, Opening Doors celebrates community and collaboration, connecting artists from across the city to share their stories through song. It’s a heartfelt, high-energy night about the process, the people, and the pursuit of creative dreams in New York City. Produced by Taylor Leccese, Bella Brown, and Verrazano Media NYC. Music direction by Gavin Matthias. Featuring Faith Alhadeff, Bianca Aranda, Brooke DeBeer, Ry Dever, Oliver Edward, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Ava Gallo, Abby Gilbert, Macy Herrera, Albert Igbinigie, Klara Keeley, Ella Mardirossian, Matthew Ochoa, Segar Ott-Rudolph, Aidan Panno, Sean Penias, Jared Polanco, Jaida Skye Rivera, Isabella Scolaro, Kiser Shelton, Zander Smith, Nadia Jewel Vito, and Olivia Whitner.

Verrazzano Media NYC has become one of New York’s most exciting and fast-growing producers of live entertainment, known for its signature blend of creativity, audience interaction, and musical excellence. Each production has enjoyed remarkable commercial and critical success, with sold-out performances and repeat audience demand. The fan-favorite Verrazzano Idol: 70s vs 80s packed the house with its nostalgic, high-energy competition, while Replay ’24: This Year’s Greatest Hits drew crowds eager to experience the year’s top music reimagined live. The company’s groundbreaking immersive show Killing Her Softly: An Interactive Murder Trial captivated audiences with its thrilling blend of drama and mass participation, proving that Verrazzano Media NYC’s unique approach to storytelling stands apart in the industry. Holidays of Hope has become a seasonal tradition, bringing warmth, music, and community together, and Take Two: A Duos Competition showcased the chemistry and artistry of dynamic performer pairings in a fresh, inventive format. Across every production, Verrazzano Media NYC has built a reputation for sold-out shows, passionate audiences, and an unmistakably original style that defines its place in New York’s entertainment landscape. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $80 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – JUNE 6 & 27 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget… Music direction by Isaac Harlan on Jun 6 and by Tommy Vendafreddo on Jun 27. The performance on Jun 6 will feature Emmet Cahill, John Easterlin, Melanie Puente Ervin, Jared Goodwin, Ben Jones, Lily Librach, Kendra Foster McBride, and Michael Winther. The performance on Jun 27 will feature Deven Brown, Melanie Puente Ervin, Jared Goodwin, Paul J. Hernandez, Ben Jones, Henry O’Connell, Danika Robb, and more stars to be announced! $58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $91 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE ANNUAL TONY AWARDS VIEWING PARTY TO BENEFIT 54 BELOW – JUNE 7 AT 6:30PM

It’s the Great White Way’s biggest night and you’re invited to celebrate at 54 Below. Join us in Broadway’s Living Room and celebrate theater’s most glamorous event at The Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party to Benefit 54 Below.

All proceeds from this evening will support 54 Below’s mission to preserve and expand the art of cabaret and allow us to open our doors to a diverse audience of all ages and backgrounds.

Come out and watch the ceremony on our large screens and enjoy a specially curated dinner as you cheer on your favorite nominees and predict the winners.

Back by popular demand, all guests will be provided with ballots to fill out their Tony Award winner predictions with a chance to win a number of prizes which will be announced later in the evening. Commercial break mini games and challenges will follow as the night progresses. The night will be hosted by 54 Below’s very own 2026 MAC Award Nominee Macon Prickett.

Your tax-deductible donation includes a specially curated three-course dinner and a welcome glass of wine. $125 cover charge (includes $3 in fees) - $225 cover charge (includes $3 in fees). $325 premium seating (includes $3 in fees). Donation may be partially tax deductible. Value of goods & services is $50. Includes a special three-course dinner and a welcome glass of wine.

THE CAST OF MJ THE MUSICAL PRESENTS: THE JAM – JUNE 8 AT 7PM

The Broadway cast of MJ the Musical is back at 54 Below—ready to light up the stage all over again. Produced by Nick T. Daly and Blu, The Cast of MJ The Musical Presents: The Jam is your chance to see the MJ the Musical company like you’ve never seen them before. Think less moonwalk, more pure joy: the songs that move them, the voices that brought them to Broadway, and a side of these performers you don’t get eight shows a week.

Expect a powerhouse lineup—principals, ensemble, the backstage crew, and, of course, the legendary “Cover Corner.” If you’ve cheered for them on Broadway, you’ll want to be here for this. Come find out what else they’ve got up their sleeves and be ready to Jam! Featuring Sasha Allen, Dasia Alonna Amos, Michael Andreaus, Blu, John Edwards, Tré Frazier, Michael Harmon, Treston J. Henderson, Bryson Jacobi Kai, Apollo Levine, Matte Martinez, Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu, Samuel Nelson III, Michael Nero, Emjay Roa, Joey Sorge, Nyla Sostre, Jayden K. White, and more stars to be announced! $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 54ONYS: 54 CELEBRATES THE TONY AWARDS – JUNE 8 AT 9:30PM

It’s Tony Awards season, and what better way to fall down the rabbit hole of past Tony performances than with your favorite 54 performers! Produced and directed by Annie Brown, join us for Tony Awards trivia, recreations of your favorite performances with New York’s rising performers, a 54ony Award, and our very own- original- 54ony opening number! From Les Mis to Shucked and from Gypsy to Falsettos, join us as we sing, tap our toes, and pregame for the Tony Awards like never before! Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Assistant production by Julia Darling. Featuring Chance Anding, Mariesa Charles, Jillian Cossetta, Noelle Flores, Aaliyana Garcia, Bridget Gooley, Sonia Halle, Israel Haynes, Zoe Holmes, Ryan P. Kennedy, Judah Nicole Lyles, Ainsley Martell, Michael Pacholski, Maxwell Parmelee, Milan Parodie, Sophie Pettaway, Echo Deva Picone, Pia Ramchandani, Sara Rodriguez, Belle Rue, Finch Silverman, Marion Stenfort, Joe Tolentino, and Emily J. Whalen. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS DAMES AT SEA: A 60TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – JUNE 9 AT 7PM

Sixty years ago, Robin Miller, George Haimshohn, and Jim Wise made a sensation off-Broadway with Dames at Sea, their loving tribute to musicals of a bygone era. Since then, the show has had countless regional and off-Broadway productions, and finally premiered on Broadway in 2015. To mark the musical’s sixtieth anniversary, cast members from several previous productions will join some of Broadway’s brightest stars to sing through the score. This musical romp will leave every audience member feeling that “Good Times Are Here to Stay!” The evening will be produced and directed by Charles Kirsch, the host of the podcast Backstage Babble, and musically directed by Michael Lavine. Featuring special guest, 4-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner alongside Loni Ackerman, Bill Buell, Paula Leggett Chase, Joyce Chittick, Britney Coleman, Christopher deProphetis, Stephen DeRosa, Nadia Duncan, Rick Faugno, Jeff Gorti, Ruth Gottschall, Olivia Elease Hardy, Roe Hartrampf, Jay Aubrey Jones, Karen Mason, Ashley Morton, Kurt Peterson, Alexander Rios, Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively, Alexandra Socha, Jenny Lee Stern, Megan Styrna, Allyson Tucker, and more stars to be announced! $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EDEN PLEPLER: SONGS THAT CARRIED ME – JUNE 9 AT 9:30PM

Eden Plepler, rising actor and musician, makes her 54 Below debut with Songs That Carried Me. After facing a cancer diagnosis at the beginning of her senior year at NYU, Eden found strength and healing through the music that carried her through one of the most challenging, yet empowering, chapters of her life. Featuring a varied and thoughtful mix of jazz, pop, and musical theatre, the evening includes music from beloved artists such as Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Laufey, and Billie Eilish. Join Eden for a vibrant and heartfelt evening celebrating resilience, storytelling, and the music that inspires the next generation of powerful voices. $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Seth Sikes AND FRIENDS CELEBRATE Judy Garland ’S 104TH BIRTHDAY – JUNE 10 AT 7PM

Seth Sikes returns to 54 Below with special guest stars to salute Judy Garland, the most iconic of all icons, on her 104th birthday. Sikes and friends will perform many of the show-stopping standards for which Judy is known, from MGM to Carnegie Hall & beyond! Sikes’s Garland tribute shows have earned two BroadwayWorld Awards and The New York Times said, “The performance — less an impression of Ms. Garland than an interpretation of her method of belting – was a hit with audiences and critics alike.” He has performed tributes at 54 Below to Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand, and has been touring in his duo show, The New Belters, with Nicolas King.

On this celebratory birthday evening, Sikes will partner with an array of talent to perform some of Judy’s duets which are instantly recognized and some guests will belt out their own versions of Judy’s best-loved standards. He will appear with a full, seven-piece band. Featuring Santa Claire, Julie James, Rose Levine, Camden Scifres, and Luis Villabon. $69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS TEEN TV ANTHEMS – JUNE 10 AT 9:30PM

Reminisce about your favorite TV and movie hits from the early 2000s and 2010s! Jam along to “Hannah Montana,” Camp Rock, “Phineas and Ferb,” “Victorious,” and more. Featuring an incredibly talented cast, this is one concert no Gen Z music fan should skip! Get ready to sing, dance, and relive the moments that defined your childhood, all in one unforgettable night. Produced by Lydia Newman and Renée Sabrina, with music direction by Allie Lewis. Featuring Anthony Cangiamila, Mairead Connor, Michelle D’Amico, Alex Dee, Allie George, Jack Gereski, Faith Gitchell, Julietta Guinasso, Abby Hammond, Allison Kuhn, Ray Maxwell, Grace McGovern, Maya Mills, Payton Moledor, Polly Moore, Brittany Smithson, Maria Tramontozzi, Jonah Warhaft, Elijah Zurek, and more stars to be announced! Joined by Simone Scott on guitar and Peter Roefaro on drums. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Frank Sinatra : THE CONCERT! – JUNE 11 AT 7PM

A Special Night of Sinatra Classics! After producing nearly 100 different Sinatra shows, Scott Siegel knows which great Sinatra songs thrilled the most, which performers sang them the best, what audiences most want to hear. That’s what his Frank Sinatra: The Concert! will deliver! This will be the ultimate tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes, performed with all the love, passion, and style that his sensational cast of Broadway, opera, concert, and nightclub stars will bring to the 54 Below stage.

Scott Siegel, the producer, director, writer, and host of Frank Sinatra: The Concert created nearly 100 Sinatra concerts for 54 Below and other venues around the country. In addition, he has created more than 600 major concerts all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein. Music direction by Michael Lavine. Featuring John Easterlin, Tommy Ferolano, Jared Goodwin, Garrison Hunt, Ben Jones, Henry O’Connell, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced! $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

The performance on Jun 13 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for a brand new show from Broadway legend and 54 Below favorite Lee Roy Reams!

Lee Roy Reams first met Jerry Herman when he was cast as Cornelius Hackl in Carol Channing’s first Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!. It was the beginning of a beautiful professional and personal friendship that lasted Jerry’s lifetime. He directed many stars in Hello, Dolly! and directed Carol’s last Broadway revival and appeared as Cornelius in her last performance. Jerry personally chose Lee Roy to be the last Albin/Zaza in Broadway’s La Cage aux Folles. They appeared on Broadway in An Evening with Jerry Herman and recorded a CD for Applause Records after a successful engagement at Rainbow and Stars titled An Evening with Jerry Herman At Rainbow and Stars. Lee Roy was also part of Jerry Herman at the Hollywood Bowl. Jerry always chose Lee Roy to be his soloist when he made personal appearances.

Lee Roy has put these decades of their partnership into a cabaret show at 54 Below showcasing all of Jerry’s Broadway songs and private stories of their friendship. Not to be missed!

Lee Roy Reams is the Tony Award-nominated star of Broadway’s legendary 42nd Street, where he originated the role of Billy Lawlor. He was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He, also, was the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! with the blessing of Jerry Herman. Besides being a cowboy in Oklahoma!, an Olympic athlete in Lorelei, and a candelabra in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, he also wore $10,000 dresses in La Cage aux Folles, Victor/Victoria, and The Producers. The New York Times has called Lee Roy “Broadway’s song & dance man nonpareil.” With music director Alex Rybeck at the piano. $69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY ORIGINALS – JUNE 12 AT 9:30PM

An amazing array of theater stars will be assembled by producer/writer/host Scott Siegel with the express purpose of singing the songs that they performed in their original Broadway productions. Decade upon decade of Broadway history will be on glorious display on the 54 Below stage, when a galaxy of stars from the 20th and 21st centuries return to sing the songs that made (and make) the Great White Way great.

In this historic, nightclub benefit concert event, the history of Broadway will be re-lived when the actors from the original casts of more than a dozen different musicals once again sing the songs that thrilled audiences when they were first performed on the New York stage. There will be more Tony nominees and Tony winners performing at 54 Below in this show than any other place but the actual Tony Awards! And oh, the nostalgia! As the announcer for the Lone Ranger might say, “Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear” and hear not only the great songs of Broadway, but hear them sung by the actors and actresses who made them famous in the first place.

Scott Siegel created/wrote/hosted Broadway Originals for The Town Hall, where it was that legendary institution’s gala annual concert for half-a-dozen years. Now, for the first time, Mr. Siegel is bringing this much-beloved and famous concert series from a theater that seats 1,500 people to the intimate surroundings of 54 Below. The opportunity to witness the glory of Broadway, up close and personal, has never been more reachable. Music direction by Michael Lavine. Featuring Tony Award nominee Karen Akers, Jonathan Dokuchitz, Pamela Winslow Kashani, Tony Award winner Alice Ripley, Tony Award nominee Martin Vidnovic, and more stars to be announced! $58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $96.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Scott Siegel ’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – JUNE 13 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both you and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 600 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Below’s critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 175 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town! Music direction by Michael Lavine. Featuring John Cardea, Jr., John Easterlin, Jared Goodwin, Jillian Mitchell, Henry O’Connell, Christopher Scanlon, and Skye Stauffer.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here. $58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $96.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEAT. A.J. SHIVELY & THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! – JUNE 13 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway’s Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song.

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they return to 54 Below with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

Emceed by Greg Triggs, with music direction and piano by George Luton. Featuring presenters/improvisers Heidi Gleichauf, Deb Rabbai, Rob Schiffmann, and Pat Swearingen.

Also joined by special guest Tony Award nominee A. J. Shively. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $80 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Norm Lewis : BROADWAY & BEYOND – JUNE 14 – 20 AT 7PM

It is summertime, and Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) is back at 54 Below with Broadway & Beyond.

Known for Christmas shows that have become the stuff of legend at the venue, the Broadway favorite returns this season for a limited run of seven nights, bringing back his acclaimed non-holiday series in an all-new edition audiences will not want to miss.

The timing could not be more perfect. With the Tony Awards just a week earlier, Norm takes the stage June 14 through June 20, continuing that celebration of musical theatre while also sharing other beloved songs that have shaped his life and career.

He is joined onstage, and off, by his usual crew of misfits, with a live band and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander.

With Norm Lewis, you know it is always a party. $118.50 cover charge (includes $13.50 in fees). $183 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $188 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EFFIE PASSERO – JUNE 14 AT 9:30PM

Effie Passero, who got her start back in 2018 on the revival of “American Idol,” makes her 54 Below and New York City solo show debut. She has performed internationally for four years with Postmodern Jukebox, selling out venues such as The Ryman, Royal Albert Hall, and Sydney Opera House, as well as the Weill Hall at Carnegie with her classical music trio CelloVoci, but now she’s ready to share herself completely and extend a warm hello to a whole new audience. Whether it’s classics from the golden era, or her own original pieces, there’s bound to be music for all ages to love. Accompanied by the masterful Mark Hartman on the piano, the night is destined to be one to remember. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Treston J. Henderson : THE LIVING ROOM SESSION VOL. 2 – JUNE 15 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Returning to 54 Below, Treston J. Henderson invites you back into his living room for another unforgettable night of music, community, and joy. Fresh off traveling around the country with the first national tour of MJ the Musical, Treston brings his heart, his voice, and his story back to the place where it all feels like home.

The Living Room Session is an intimate, soulful evening inspired by the magic of singing right at home where the music is free, the spirit is high, and every song tells a story. With a powerhouse voice and an eclectic setlist rooted in gospel, R&B, and musical theatre, Treston curates a night that feels equal parts concert, testimony, and family reunion.

So come sit back, relax, shout if you feel it, dance if the groove hits, cry if the spirit moves you and most importantly, come have a good time. Joined alongside some of New York City’s most talented performing artists from Broadway and beyond, Treston’s return to 54 Below promises an evening full of soul-stirring music, heartfelt moments, and the kind of joy you carry with you long after the last note is sung. Music direction by Rashad McPherson. Featuring Jay Copeland, Rajané Katurah, Eric Shawn, Montria Walker, Rachel Webb, Amaya White, and Terrence Williams Jr.. Joined by Jimmy Bonaparte-Coggins on drums, John David Bratton II on bass, and Marcos Robinson on guitar. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VOICES FOR CHANGE: A NIGHT OF HARMONY – JUNE 16 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an uplifting evening as The Voices for Change team raises funds to promote neurodivergent performers in the theater community. Featuring talented vocalists that have graced Broadway and Off-Broadway stages as well as your television screens, this cabaret will include songs from hit musicals Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, Disney’s Frozen, and more! The show is produced by Cayden Tan and Cordelia Cornell and we look forward to seeing you there!! Accompanied by Matthew Brand. Featuring Caeley Arellano, Savannah Austin, Derek Bedell, Juliet Benn, Rhea Brand, Carmen Catlin, Vinya Chhabra, Keilah Clarke, Mabel Danielian, Winter Donnelly, Zoe Dunn, Jessica Evgenikos, Charles Flaherty, Joshua Garcia, Sophia Greenberg, Jordyn Gulliford, Jake Hamilton, Willow Hart, Avery Hope, Emersyn Hunt, Sadie Johnson, Emily Kim, Daniel Lin, Gloria Manning, Natalie Melo, Cate Ré, Ella Reichbach, Mia Soleil Sanchez, Eri Sica, Jacey Sink, Remi Stein, Hanako Stepper, Cayden Tan, Grace Teta, Carina Vail, margot weintraub, and Marin Wilson.

Voices For Change is a nonprofit organization founded by Cayden Tan and Cordelia Cornell to uplift neurodivergent youth through the arts. By partnering with neurodivergent advocacy groups, they create inclusive sing-alongs and community celebrations that welcome people of all ages, inviting audiences to experience fresh perspectives that only a truly diverse cast can offer. Their roster features performers from Broadway, television, and beyond, bringing live music to venues across the city and into rehabilitation centers through outreach shows. Voices For Change is working to foster a world that’s more compassionate, inclusive, and connected—believing in the power of representation—when neurodivergent children see themselves reflected on stage, they feel more connected and empowered. Through music, storytelling, and community partnerships, Voices For Change is building a more inclusive and joyful world, one performance at a time. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FRONT OF HOUSE: THE BROADWAY TAKEOVER – JUNE 17 AT 9:30PM

Back by popular demand! Join us for a celebration of the vocal talents of Broadway’s Front of House staff. This edition spotlights the incredible FOH team from Six on Broadway! From merch teams and ushers to bathroom attendants and bar staff, these are the people who keep the magic alive offstage, and now it’s their time to shine on stage. Members of the Six Front of House crew will perform songs from their Broadway dream roles, offering fresh, personal takes on the characters they hope to play someday. Produced by Rikki Jacobs. Music direction by Jeffrey Schmelkin. Featuring Zacqué Aaronson, Autumn Dion, Emma Healy, Lindsey Lewis, Marion Michaels, Kyle Morales, Emily Szajnuk, Kent Walker, and Caroline Weston. Featuring Talia Lifschutz on drums. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

POWERHOUSE: THE ICONS – JUNE 18 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate the legendary women of the 1980s and ‘90s whose voices have shaped generations of music with Powerhouse: The Icons. Both a tribute and a celebration, this show spotlights the influence, legacy, and cultural impact of these extraordinary artists. Featuring a dynamic lineup of powerhouse vocalists, the evening honors iconic artists such as Whitney Houston, Céline Dion, Mariah Carey, Tina Turner, Lauryn Hill, and more. Produced and directed by Samantha Gibbs and Emi Zea, this series is a love letter to the voices that shaped music history. Social media manager: MegaGoneFree. Featuring Callie Alexa, Juno Astara, Julia Dale, Samantha Gibbs, Renee Kauffman, Nancy Madonna, MegaGoneFree, Milan Parodie, Kayla Quiroz, Deanna Jolie Thomas, Lilliannie Urgent, and Emi Zea.

Also joined by music director Rachel Sandler on keys, Mario Fontes on bass, Natalie North on drums, and Caleb Schoberg on guitar. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

REAL BLACK: A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION WITH Crystal Monee Hall AND FRIENDS – JUNE 19 AT 9:30PM

Join Crystal Monee Hall and a host of amazing performers and special guests from Broadway and beyond for an evening of celebrating Blackness and freedom through music. We’ll sing up a celebration of Black music throughout the ages as a family—from spirituals, gospel, to the blues, and their many modern descendants. Come put one up for the ancestors and celebrate Juneteenth with us. Music direction by Mark Meadows. Featuring Ayodele Casel, Kevin Gardner, Tony Award nominee Amber Iman, Marcus Paul James, and Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Robert Bannon ’S PRIDE PLAYLIST – JUNE 20 AT 9:30PM

“A Party Wrapped In A Rock Concert Tied Up With A Rainbow Ribbon.”

–BroadwayWorld

Robert Bannon, as seen on “Saturday Night Live,” “The Real Housewives of NJ,” and as the host of The Roundtable returns to 54 Below to celebrate PRIDE for the third year in a row with Robert Bannon’s Pride Playlist. The night will share his personal journey, set to music, including his Pride anthem “I Think He Knew” that you know and love. Sprinkled in are disco classics, Diva moments, and tons of surprises and guests.

Last year, BroadwayWorld proclaimed, “Bannon’s vocals were insane, his guests were magical, and the whole night was a big gay disco party not soon to be forgotten.” You will laugh, you might even cry, dance, & sing, but one thing is you will definitely leave ready to share your PRIDE!. 50% Diva Tribute. 50% Rock Concert. 100% PARTY! $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $80 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OEDIPUS! A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY, FEAT. Janine LaManna & MORE – JUNE 21 AT 7PM

Join us at 54 Below for a wonderfully hilarious and joyful evening featuring the songs of Oedipus! A New Musical Comedy! This 1996 Jim Henson Award winner for Projects Related to Puppetry and 1997 American College Theatre Festival Artistic Achievement Award (Playscript) musical takes the classic Greek tragedy out of the Mediterranean and into the backwoods of West Virginia. Experience tunes like “The Need a Man Blues,” “Safety Orange,” “Moonpies & RC Cola,” and “The Fertility Song” as Oedipus (Eddie) and Jocasta (Jo) navigate incestuous relationships, constipated jackasses, and psychic oracles.

Kicking the classic tragedy’s grim ending to the curb, this musical offers Eddie and Jo a delightfully unexpected conclusion.

Kicking the classic tragedy’s grim ending to the curb, this musical offers Eddie and Jo a delightfully unexpected conclusion. Oedipus! stars Janine LaManna (The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, Seussical), featuring David Edwards (The Fantasticks off-Broadway, By Jeeves, The Producers national tour), Tony Javed, Edwin Wald (Oedipus co-composer), Zuri Washington (national tours of 1776 and Bat out of Hell), and members of the original cast (Pam Schmier Hacker and Jennifer Norkin Schwartz), with musical direction by Michael Lavine. This concert showcases the work of Bob Johnson and Anne Fliotsos (book & lyrics) and Edwin Wald and Cynthia Jay (music). Directed by Anne Fliotsos. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FELIPE ROSE: LIVE IN CABARET DISCO – JUNE 21 AT 9:30PM

Multi-Platinum Award winning legendary disco icon Felipe Rose, formerly of Village People, makes his 54 Below debut in Live in Cabaret Disco, an electrifying evening of storytelling, cultural reflection, and iconic dance-floor nostalgia. In this intimate theatrical concert, Felipe shares personal stories from his journey as a Native New Yorker and Indigenous artist who rose to international pop culture fame during the golden age of disco. Featuring favorites including “I Love the Nightlife,” “Dance With Me,” and “Going Back to My Roots,” alongside award-winning Native American songs such as “Red Hawk Woman,” “We’re Still Here,” and “Trail of Tears,” Felipe blends celebration with powerful personal history. The evening culminates in a joyful retrospective of disco-era classics connected to Felipe’s career, including “Macho Man,” “In the Navy,” “Go West,” “Can’t Stop the Music,” and a storytelling-driven interpretation of “YMCA.” Step into Broadway’s Supper Club for a vibrant night of music, legacy, and irresistible rhythm you won’t want to miss. $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MADAME X- THE MUSICAL! BY Gerard Alessandrini AND ROBERT HETZEL – JUNE 22 AT 7PM

Melodrama! Music! and Murder! ensue in Madame X- The Musical!, an over the top hysterical take on Douglas Sirk films and ever-durable genre of the altruistic, self sacrificing mother.

A curvaceous shopgirl with a questionable past wins a beauty contest, and the heart and hand in marriage to a wealthy politician. But she is left at home alone with their child while her husband campaigns. Can she keep her sexual appetite in check while living with her Machiavellian mother-in-law in a mansion in Connecticut?

With a spine tingling new music score and delightfully naughty and witty lyrics by Gerard Alessandrini and Robert Hetzel, Madame X- The Musical! walks the tightrope between comedic camp and suspense.

The six member cast will include top Broadway talent and award-winning alumni from Mr. Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway and Spamilton. Featuring Charley Bazz, James Donegan, Charlemagne Fadner, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced! $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO – JUNE 22 AT 9:30PM

Olivia Rodrigo will not appear at this performance. It’s time to spill your guts! Fresh off of the release of her third album “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,“ the music of Grammy Award winner Olivia Rodrigo comes to 54 Below for one night only! From classics like “Driver’s License” and “Good 4 U” to newer hits like “Love is Embarrassing” and “So American,” join some of Broadway’s best as we celebrate the newest era from one of the music industry’s most influential artists: Olivia Rodrigo. Produced by Linnae Medeiros. Featuring Jenna Bainbridge, Runako Campbell, Jose Contreras, Sadie Dickerson, Jennifer Duka, Carissa Gaughran, Julia Grondin, Gianna Harris, Sydney Jones, Marina Kondo, Nicole Lamb, Michael Maliakel, Carl Man, Dean Maupin, Jennafer Newberry, Shea Renne, Christopher James Tamayo, and more stars to be announced! $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Emmet Cahill : FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY – JUNE 23 AT 7PM

World-acclaimed Irish tenor Emmet Cahill, international concert star and lead singer of the phenomenally successful Celtic Thunder, makes his highly anticipated debut at 54 Below. Cahill presents an evening of beloved Broadway hits, widely adored Irish favorites, and timeless classics from the Great American Songbook. A Billboard chart-topper with six World #1 albums, he has headlined concerts in over 80 cities across North America and Australia, including two sold-out solo performances at Carnegie Hall. His career highlights include performances with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra, starring in multiple public television concert specials, and collaborations with major U.S. orchestras. Joined by special guest stars from Broadway, this promises to be a thrilling and intimate night of world-class music and storytelling. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Meghan Murphy : GAYCON – JUNE 23 & 24 AT 9:30PM

Songstress powerhouse Meghan “Big Red” Murphy has taken the world by storm! “A towering inferno of talent” (BroadwayWorld) fresh off her New York City Center Encores! debut in The Wild Party (Madelaine), this award-winning actor, singer, producer, cabaret & recording artist will thrill and delight you with tunes ranging from Broadway to Beyoncé, a razor sharp wit, and her signature Old Hollywood charm. Jessica Rabbit meets Bette Midler in this dazzling homage to the world’s greatest Gay Icons, encouraging you to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride all year round. Big voice. Big laughs. Big Red.

Meghan Murphy is a Joseph Jefferson Award-winning actor, singer, producer, cabaret & recording artist who most recently made her New York City Center debut in the critically acclaimed The Wild Party (Madelaine). “A towering inferno of talent” (BroadwayWorld), Meghan is a multi-hyphenate, excelling in the worlds of theater, music and cabaret. As an actor, she won the Best Lead Performance Jeff Award for her portrayal of Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes with Porchlight Theater in 2024, starred alongside Norm Lewis in La Cage Aux Folles at The Muny in 2025, and has earned seven total nominations for her work in Chicago’s musical theatre scene. $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Melba Moore : FROM BROADWAY, WITH LOVE – JUNE 24 & 25 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Tony Award winner and 3x Grammy nominee Melba Moore is returning to Broadway’s Living Room with From Broadway, With Love – journeying through her notably remarkable career in music and beyond. Raised in NYC with professional musicians as parents, Ms. Moore stepped into the industry singing background vocals for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin which lead to her Broadway debut succeeding Diane Keaton in the musical Hair. Moore went on to play recurring roles in several hit Broadway productions, including her celebrated portrayal of Lutiebelle in the musical Purlie. Accompanied by a band trio and a visual pictorial presentation of selected photographs and images, Ms. Moore will present a variety of songs, including selected classics from Broadway greats such as Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Diahann Carroll, and more; taking the audience on a magical musical tour of what makes Broadway great and inspirational. $80 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $129.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

POP HITS: GAY EDITION – JUNE 25 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

In celebration of Pride Month, join us at 54 Below for a special night of the most flamboyant, unapologetic, and fierce pop tunes sung through a queer lens. You will sing and dance along to pop hits that have graced the charts over many generations. This will be a night full of stunning New York City performers and vocalists reimagining pop music favorites and taking you on a journey through the ages of the funniest, saddest, and most inspiring pop songs.

Channel your inner queen or king and get ready for a Pride Month show you won’t forget! Produced by David Medina. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

George Young – JUNE 26 AT 7PM

George Young returns to 54 Below with a brand-new evening celebrating romance, elegance, and the great American songbook. Centering on timeless love songs by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, and Irving Berlin, interpreted through George’s signature warm, velvet baritone, prepare yourself for a night of joy, inspiration, and delight. Audiences will hear classics such as “Embraceable You,” “Cheek to Cheek,” “Sophisticated Lady,” and “My Funny Valentine,” along with selections from the rhythm & blues era, all brought to life with intimacy, swing, and emotional depth. With a sound that transports audiences to the days of The Apollo and the Savoy, George now turns his focus to romance—delivering an evening designed to uplift, move, and linger long after the final note. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BACKSTAGE BABBLE PRESENTS: BROADWAY’S FUTURE SINGS ITS PAST – JUNE 26 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

As a new generation of Broadway stars are rising in the ranks, it’s more important than ever not to forget the long and storied history of musical theater as an art form. A selection of remarkable young talents, who are currently studying at Harvard, Northwestern, NYU, Oberlin, and more distinguished programs, will join forces to pay tribute to the Golden Age of Broadway at 54 Below. It’s sure to be an evening of entertainment, history, and perhaps a few special guests to help bridge the gap between Broadway’s past and present.

The concert will be produced and directed by Charles Kirsch, the host of the podcast Backstage Babble, and musically directed by Michael Lavine. Featuring Kaydence Arora, Gabrielle Greene, Carolyn Hao, Emma Ivanov, Michael Kitt, Milena Manocchia, Harrison McNeill, Marie Muñoz, Skye Papa, Jacob Prager, Gretchen Shope, Kaylor Toronto, and more stars to be announced! $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $80 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Marti Cummings – JUNE 27 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular! Featuring Hassan, Pissi Myles, and Norma Tears.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE FINAL SEASON – JUNE 28 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Both performances on Jun 28 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

FINAL SEASON! After fifteen glorious years as a celebrated New York City event (It’s a Hit!), the time has come to say Goodbye for Now to Sondheim Unplugged, created in 2010 by series creator and original host Phil Geoffrey Bond, who continues as Executive Producer. At the time of closing, Sondheim Unplugged will have played 150 performances in NYC and dozens more nationally, internationally, and for broadcast.

But Take the Moment, because We’re Still Here and Back in Business for six final, unforgettable Sondheim performances of our multiple award-winning series, featuring a rotating Company of Broadway’s best. Long beloved by audiences of all levels of Sondheim-familiarity, Sondheim Unplugged (2023 Grammy nominee for Outstanding Traditional Pop Vocal Album) features some of the most exciting voices from the worlds of theatre and cabaret, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, and directed by Lucia Spina, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good! TWO FINAL SHOWS REMAINING!

The 7pm performance: Finishing the Hat features special guests Eric Michael Gillett, Ramona Mallory, Karen Mason, Ann Morrison, Lucia Spina, and Aléna Watters.

Also featuring Scott Coulter, Joshua Cruz, Harris Doran, Natalie Douglas, Evan Harrington, Kelli Rabke, Jon-Michael Reese, T. Oliver Reid, Julie Reyburn, and Lisa Sabin.

The 9:30pm performance: Look, I Made A Hat features special guests Ramona Mallory, Leenya Rideout, Jennifer Sánchez, Lucia Spina, and Jim Walton.

Also featuring Scott Coulter, Harris Doran, Natalie Douglas, Evan Harrington, Jon-Michael Reese, T. Oliver Reid, Julie Reyburn, Lisa Sabin, and James Seol. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder – JUNE 29 & JULY 21 & 29 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room. This performance will be music directed by Keith Cotton. $151.50 cover charge (includes $18.50 in fees). $208 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAKE IT GAY: A PRIDE CELEBRATION 3.0, FEAT. Miki Abraham & MORE! – JUNE 29 AT 9:30PM

Cornerstone Creative Co., featuring the direction of Emmy Daniels, Haley Keizur, and Torie Brown, is thrilled to return to 54 Below. Created with the purpose of uniting people of faith and diverse sexualities, Cornerstone Creative Co. hopes to celebrate and uplift often unheard voices and illuminate intersectionality of identity. Make it Gay: A Pride Celebration will bring together a cast of Broadway alumni and rising stars- and will feature your favorite musical theater classics, but Make. Them. Gay. For one night, for the second year in a row, straight is not the standard.

Performances will shine a light on pre-existing queer subtext or genderbend to fruity perfection. With selections that range from Wicked’s “What Is This Feeling” sung through a sapphic lens, to an mlm rendition of Waitress’s “You Matter to Me,” Make it Gay: A Pride Celebration is a reclamation of the art that shaped us. As a special Pride Month “extension”, one day into July, join us for a joyful exploration of love on stage, in all of its hues, for all the gays! Featuring Miki Abraham, Lily Burka, Sophia Rose Byrd, Emmy Daniels, Layla Hope Clarke, Luke Gilmore, Gracie Kendall, Lilian Pereira, Molly Rozetar, and more stars to be announced! $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KENNY ALLAN SMITH: KENNY’S TURN – JUNE 30 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Kenny Allan Smith is thrilled to be making his debut performance at the world renowned 54 Below! Join us for an eclectic mix of some of your favorite Broadway show tunes as well as jazz, blues, and popular songs, as Kenny sings and plays his way into your hearts. This one promises to be a crowd-pleasing event!

The Cincinnati-born, New York-based singer, pianist, conductor, and founder of the gospel group Peace & Serenity is a versatile performer, known for high-energy shows. He has performed on NBC’s “Clash of the Choirs,” “The Late Show” with host David Letterman, “The Tonight Show” with host Jimmy Fallon, “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” and more. Theatre credits include The Wiz at The National Theater in Washington DC, Porgy and Bess with The New Jersey State Opera, and Sweeney Todd at The Count Basie Theater. His first full gospel album will be released later this year!

Arranged and directed by Marilyn Maye. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Giselle Gutierrez – JUNE 30 AT 9:30PM

Giselle Gutierrez, star of the first national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, makes her 54 Below solo debut in If You Knew My Story. Join Giselle on a journey through some of her dream roles and a look back at her time traveling across the country. Featuring music from Mrs. Doubtfire, In the Heights, Lempicka, Newsies, original music, and more! Giselle creates an evening of joy and celebration. See Giselle reunite with some former co-stars and friends! Featuring Sara Al-Bazali (Heathers Off-Broadway), Kendall Becerra, Cody Braverman, César Carlos Carreño, Drama Desk nominee Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves), Isabella Esler (Heathers Off-Broadway, Beetlejuice), Jonathan Hoover (Mrs. Doubtfire national tour, “American Horror Story: NYC”), and Joseph Morell. Produced by Spencer Sher. Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

THE SONGS OF Jeremy Schonfeld June 1 at 7pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

SAPPHIC BROADWAY CELEBRATION FOR PRIDE MONTH June 2 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

YOU MUST BELIEVE IN SPRING: THE LOVE SONGS OF ALAN & Marilyn Bergman June 4 at 6:30pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

BLOOD MOON MANOR BY BENJAMIN BALATBAT AND KALEB SELLS June 4 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

Will Roland June 6 at 7pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

Lee Roy Reams: MY BEST OF TIMES WITH Jerry Herman June 13 at 7pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

Treston J. Henderson: THE LIVING ROOM SESSION VOL. 2 June 15 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

Emmet Cahill: FROM DUBLIN TO BROADWAY June 23 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

POP HITS: GAY EDITION June 25 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

BACKSTAGE BABBLE PRESENTS: BROADWAY’S FUTURE SINGS ITS PAST June 26 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE FINAL SEASON June 28 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE FINAL SEASON June 28 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

KENNY ALLAN SMITH: KENNY’S TURN June 30 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Giselle Gutierrez June 30 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)