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Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night

The production officially opened on April 12 at the St. James Theatre.

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Titanique has set sail on Broadway! The musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, officially opened on April 12 at the St. James Theatre. Check out photos of the cast on the red carpet below!

Read the reviews for Titanique here.

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly BrownFrankie Grande as Victor GarberConstantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara GalloPolanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess MarshallBrad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye BlueMarla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande, Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle, Layton Williams, John Riddle, Jim Parsons and Melissa Barrera

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Jim Parsons

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Jim Parsons

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Layton Williams

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Layton Williams

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Melissa Barrera

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Melissa Barrera

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
John Riddle

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
John Riddle

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Frankie Grande

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Frankie Grande

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Marla Mindelle

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Marla Mindelle

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Deborah Cox

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Deborah Cox

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Director Tye Blue and Choreographer Ellenore Scott

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Director Tye Blue and Choreographer Ellenore Scott

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Director Tye Blue

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Director Tye Blue

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Associate Director Billie Akers-Tyers, Director Tye Blue, Choreographer Ellenore Scott and Associate Choreographer Jeffrey Gugliotti

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Choreographer Ellenore Scott

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Choreographer Ellenore Scott

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Brad Greer, Tess Marshall, Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones and Kristina Leopold

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Polanco Jones

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Polanco Jones

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Polanco Jones

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Kristina Leopold

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Kristina Leopold

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Tess Marshall

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Tess Marshall

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Sara Gallo

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Sara Gallo

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Brad Greer

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Brad Greer

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Eva Price

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Eva Price

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Geoffrey Ko

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Constantine Rousouli and Melissa Barrera

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Constantine Rousouli and Melissa Barrera

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Deborah Cox and Frankie Grande

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
John Riddle and Constantine Rousouli

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Penny Rousouli and Constantine Rousouli

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
John Riddle, Constantine Rousouli and Frankie Grande

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle and Tye Blu

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle and Tye Blue

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Constantine Rousouli, Eva Price, Marla Mindelle and Tye Blue

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Constantine Rousouli, Eva Price, Marla Mindelle and Tye Blue

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande, Constantine Rousouli and Marla Mindelle

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Producer Eva Price, Frankie Grande, Deborah Cox, Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle, John Riddle, Layton Williams, Director Tye Blue, Melissa Barrera

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Jim Parsons and Melissa Barrera

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Director Tye Blue and Deborah Cox

Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Frankie Grande, Deborah Cox, Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle, John Riddle, Layton Williams, Director Tye Blue, Melissa Barrera







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