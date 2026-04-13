Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night
The production officially opened on April 12 at the St. James Theatre.
Titanique has set sail on Broadway! The musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, officially opened on April 12 at the St. James Theatre. Check out photos of the cast on the red carpet below!
Read the reviews for Titanique here.
The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.
Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande, Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle, Layton Williams, John Riddle, Jim Parsons and Melissa Barrera
Director Tye Blue and Choreographer Ellenore Scott
Director Tye Blue and Choreographer Ellenore Scott
Director Tye Blue
Director Tye Blue
Associate Director Billie Akers-Tyers, Director Tye Blue, Choreographer Ellenore Scott and Associate Choreographer Jeffrey Gugliotti
Choreographer Ellenore Scott
Choreographer Ellenore Scott
Brad Greer, Tess Marshall, Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones and Kristina Leopold
Constantine Rousouli and Melissa Barrera
Constantine Rousouli and Melissa Barrera
Deborah Cox and Frankie Grande
John Riddle and Constantine Rousouli
Penny Rousouli and Constantine Rousouli
John Riddle, Constantine Rousouli and Frankie Grande
Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle and Tye Blu
Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle and Tye Blue
Constantine Rousouli, Eva Price, Marla Mindelle and Tye Blue
Constantine Rousouli, Eva Price, Marla Mindelle and Tye Blue
Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande, Constantine Rousouli and Marla Mindelle
Producer Eva Price, Frankie Grande, Deborah Cox, Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle, John Riddle, Layton Williams, Director Tye Blue, Melissa Barrera
Jim Parsons and Melissa Barrera
Director Tye Blue and Deborah Cox