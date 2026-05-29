Photos: Inside the 79th Annual Tony Award Nominees Luncheon

The 2026 Tony Award Nominees gathered at The Rainbow Room for the 2026 Nominees Luncheon to celebrate the Broadway season and share in the excitement of joining this year’s class of Tony Nominees. See photos from the event!

The stars posed together for the annual Tony Nominee Class Photo and enjoyed an afternoon of mingling and toasting to a successful season. The Luncheon also included moments when Mary-Mitchell Campbell, the recipient of this year’s Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award, took the stage to accept her Tony Award, and Lifetime Achievement in Theatre Tony Award recipients André Bishop, Jules Fisher, and James Lapine, each addressed the room as well to accept one of theatre’s biggest honors.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7. Hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT).