Video: TITANIQUE Red Carpet - This Show is 'Going to Save the World'

Titanique has officially set sail on Broadway! The musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, is now open on Broadway at the St. James Theatre, and BroadwayWorld was with the company on the red carpet!

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.

Frankie Grande shared, "I feel like I'm on a cloud. I said, 'Only second to my wedding!' I've never felt this amazing. I woke up so excited like gay Christmas morning. I have not been nervous at all. I've been so excited to celebrate the work of my amazing cast, my amazing creatives. And I'm so excited to birth this project out into the world, because I do think it is going to save the world. I think comedy, laughter, and anything done with this much heart has the ability to turn this sh*t around that's happening. 1,400 people per night, we're going to spread the message of joy, and we're going to save the world."