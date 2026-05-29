Video: How KENREX's Onstage Musician Performs a Live Soundtrack Every Night





Go onstage at KENREX with Drama Desk Award winner John Patrick Elliott. Watch how one musician and one desk bring Skidmore to life through sound and music in the acclaimed Off-Broadway production. The new video shines a light on how the production's onstage musician creates a live soundtrack at every performance.

Direct from three acclaimed, sold-out runs across London – at the Southwark Playhouse Borough, Sheffield Theatre, and, most recently, The Other Palace – KENREX is the blistering true-crime thriller about the thin line between justice served and justice taken. Jack Holden slips in and out of 35 characters, all set against a high-octane, searing score.

KENREX includes set and costume design by Anisha Fields, lighting and video design by Joshua Pharo, sound design by Giles Thomas, with movement direction by Sarah Golding. Casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.

KENREX Music from the Play, an album by John Patrick Elliott via Carbon Moon Records, is now available to stream. Experience to the album here.