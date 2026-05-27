Video: Marla Mindelle's 'Celine Dion' Interviews TITANIQUE's Layton Williams





Marla Mindelle is sitting down with Layton Williams in a new "Talkin' Ship" video, where she interviews the Titaníque star as 'Celine Dion.' The pair, both nominated for Tony Awards for their performances in the musical, discuss their unexpected journey to Broadway.

"I can't believe this is my first introduction to Broadway and it's going so well," comparing his career to the Billy Elliot story, which he starred in in London. "I made my West End debut 20 years ago and it's been a 20 year fabulous hustle and I made it to Broadway."

They also discuss the differences between the Off-Broadway, Broadway, and West End productions. Williams won an Olivier Award for his performance performance in the London production.

Later on, Williams performs snippets of the various characters he takes on in the musical, including the Tour Guide, Peabo Bryson, Seamus, and RuPaul.

From a basement Off-Broadway to an international phenomenon, TITANÍQUE sails onto Broadway for its grandest voyage yet. Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, this global splash hit reimagines Jack and Rose’s timeless love story aboard the ship of dreams through the French-Canadian eyes of someone who was totally there: Céline Dion! (Not the real Céline — but she would approve.)

The superstar singer remembers the doomed romance with more shocking twists, mega-diva antics, and face-melting vocals belting her favorite hit songs – and not even an iceberg can stop her. Crazy times call for a kooky krazy musical extravaganza. With a story you’ll never let go, music you know by heart, and the Céline you need, you’d have to live at the bottom of the ocean to miss this strictly limited engagement.