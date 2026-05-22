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Video: Layton Williams Performs 'River Deep Mountain High' in TITANIQUE

Williams plays the role of "The Iceberg" in the musical, which is running through September 20, 2026, at the St. James Theatre.

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An all new video has been released of Layton Williams performing "River Deep Mountain High" from Titanique on Broadway. Layton Williams plays the role of "The Iceberg", for which he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. Titanique is running through September 20, 2026, at the St. James Theatre. Check out the video here!

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly BrownFrankie Grande as Victor GarberConstantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara GalloPolanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess MarshallBrad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye BlueMarla Mindelle, and Constantine RousouliTitanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Céline Dion. The show is powered by the songs of the pop icon, including “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More." The show saw a record-breaking three-year Off-Broadway run through 2025, and an Olivier Award-winning production still playing in London’s West End.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Direction of a Musical - Top 3
1. Michael Arden - The Lost Boys
23.7% of votes
2. Michael Mayer - Chess
15.2% of votes
3. Lear deBessonet - Ragtime
11.1% of votes

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