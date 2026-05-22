Video: Layton Williams Performs 'River Deep Mountain High' in TITANIQUE





An all new video has been released of Layton Williams performing "River Deep Mountain High" from Titanique on Broadway. Layton Williams plays the role of "The Iceberg", for which he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. Titanique is running through September 20, 2026, at the St. James Theatre. Check out the video here!

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Céline Dion. The show is powered by the songs of the pop icon, including “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More." The show saw a record-breaking three-year Off-Broadway run through 2025, and an Olivier Award-winning production still playing in London’s West End.