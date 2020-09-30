Photos: Netflix Releases First Look at MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Starring Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, and More
The film is based on the acclaimed August Wilson play of the same name.
Netflix has released first look photos for its film adaptation of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" starring the late Chadwick Boseman, Tony and Academy Award-winner Viola Davis, and Tony-nominee Colman Domingo.
Boseman, best known for his performance in Black Panther, passed away late last month at age 43 due to stage IV colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2016.
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" is currently scheduled to release later this year. The film is based on the acclaimed August Wilson play of the same name.
See the first photos from the film here:
Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman dazzle in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, from legendary director George C. Wolfe ?️???- The Most (@Most) September 30, 2020
@MaRaineyFilm comes to Netflix 12/18 pic.twitter.com/KE1ULTizDn
