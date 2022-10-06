Photos: Morgan James, Lauren Molina, & More in ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS
Rockers on Broadway: She Rocks was presented at Le Poisson Rouge.
ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS was presented by The PATH Fund, Inc on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Le Poisson Rouge. Check out photos from inside the performance below!
The lineup included Amanda Green - Tony Award Nominee* (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody), Morgan James - (Motown The Musical; Godspell), Alexa Ray Joel - Singer / Songwriter/ Performer; Lauren Molina - (Rock Of Ages, Sweeny Todd), Jim Newman - (Hands On A Hardbody, Curtains), Max Sangerman - (A Beautiful Noise, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Justin Sargent - (Bonnie & Clyde, Spider- Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock Of Ages) and Bligh Voth - (The Band's Visit, May We All).
with: Samantha Parrish, Sam Behr, The Braganza Sisters, Isabelle Gottfried, Gracie McGraw, and rising PATH stars: Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Gus Schonfeld, and Joshua Torchin.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Alvaro Domingo Alvarez
GG Roberts-Nguyen
Adriana Braganza, Melanie Correa, Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Gus Schonfeld and GG Roberts-Nguyen
Adriana Braganza and Melanie Correa
Adriana Braganza and Anika Braganza
Henry Aronson and Lauren Molina
Alexa Ray Joel
Amanda Green, Samantha Parrish and Isabelle Gottfried
Samantha Parrish
Amanda Green, Samantha Parrish and Isabelle Gottfried
Scott Rehl (The Path Fund Board)
Scott Rehl
Sam Behr
Sam Behr
Sam Behr
Nick Prezlosi
Nick Prezlosi and Isabelle Gottfried
Dolly Fox and Donnie Kehr