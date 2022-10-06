Photos: Morgan James, Lauren Molina, & More in ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS was presented by The PATH Fund, Inc on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Le Poisson Rouge. Check out photos from inside the performance below!

The lineup included Amanda Green - Tony Award Nominee* (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody), Morgan James - (Motown The Musical; Godspell), Alexa Ray Joel - Singer / Songwriter/ Performer; Lauren Molina - (Rock Of Ages, Sweeny Todd), Jim Newman - (Hands On A Hardbody, Curtains), Max Sangerman - (A Beautiful Noise, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Justin Sargent - (Bonnie & Clyde, Spider- Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock Of Ages) and Bligh Voth - (The Band's Visit, May We All).

with: Samantha Parrish, Sam Behr, The Braganza Sisters, Isabelle Gottfried, Gracie McGraw, and rising PATH stars: Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Gus Schonfeld, and Joshua Torchin.

