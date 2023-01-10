Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Michael Kors & George Tillman Jr. Visit DEATH OF A SALESMAN

The revival will play its final performance on Sunday, January 15 at the Hudson Theatre.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Entering the final week of the limited Broadway engagement, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman" welcomed visitors including designer Michael Kors and film producer George Tillman Jr.

See photos below!

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben.

Few works of drama loom as large in the national psyche as Death of a Salesman. It caused a critical sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan. It went on to win six Tony Awards® including Best Play and was honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. The play has enjoyed four previous Broadway revivals, three of which won the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play.

For tickets and schedule for remaining performances (including special holiday shows) go to www.salesmanonbroadway.com




