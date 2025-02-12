Photos: Meet the Cast of WINE IN THE WILDERNESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Classic Stage Company will soon present Wine in the Wilderness by Alice Childress and directed by Tony Award winner LaChanze in her New York directorial debut. It will star Olivia Washington as “Tommy,” will be Grantham Coleman as “Bill,” Brooks Brantly as “Sonny-man,” Lakisha Michelle May as “Cynthia,” and Milton Craig Nealy as “Oldtimer.”

Fortune has smiled on artist Bill Jameson – his friends just introduced him to a model for the final piece of his triptych on Black womanhood. But this woman, Tomorrow Marie, is no mere muse, and she's about to give Bill much more than he bargained for. Set against the backdrop of the 1964 Harlem riot on a hot summer night, Wine in the Wilderness is a rarely-seen play from the brilliant mind of Alice Childress, whose Trouble in Mind recently took Broadway by storm. That production's star, Tony-winner LaChanze, brings her deep connection to Childress's work to her New York directing debut.

Wine in the Wilderness will feature Scenic Design by Obie Award winner Arnulfo Maldonado (Trouble in Mind), Costume Design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), Lighting Design by Obie Award winner Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Kimberly Akimbo), Sound Design by Grammy Award nominee Bill Toles (Kowalski), and Wig/Hair Design by Tony Award winner Nikiya Mathis (Jaja's African Hair Braiding). Jason Weixelman is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by X Casting / Victor Vazquez, CSA.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski