Photos: Meet the Cast of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES on Broadway

The complete principal cast from the pre-Broadway engagement of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES will reprise their roles on Broadway, as Kristin Chenoweth announced August 19 at a press event outside the St. James Theatre. Check out photos of the unveiling!

The new musical, with music by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Lindsey Ferrentino, will begin previews October 8 ahead of an official opening night November 9.

Chenoweth, who also produces, stars as socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel alongside Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel.

Rejoining Chenoweth are Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa (BOOP! The Musical) as John, Greg Hildreth (Company) as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) as Jonquil, Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as Debbie, and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as Victoria.

The company also features Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Jake Bentley Young. Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner of C12 Casting.

Adapted from the 2012 documentary of the same name, the show follows the couple’s effort to build the largest private home in the United States, only for the 2008 recession to upend their plans and extravagant lifestyle. The work premiered at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre last year, directed by two-time Tony winner Michael Arden.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski