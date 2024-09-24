Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast of Jersey Boys at New Jersey's Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse met the press this week and BroadwayWorld was on hand to celebrate the first show of Paper Mill’s 2024-2025 season. Go inside the show's press preview in new photos from inside the rehearsal room!

Directed by Michael Bello (We Are the Tigers, associate director of The Who’s Tommy and Jersey Boys UK/US tours and off-Broadway), Jersey Boys begins performances on Wednesday, October 2 ahead of a Sunday, October 6 opening night. The run continues through Sunday, November 3 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

The cast, which began rehearsals this morning, will star Daniel Quadrino (Newsies The Musical) as Frankie Valli, Ben Diamond (Newsies The Musical at TUTS) as Bob Gaudio, Robert Lenzi (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Nick Massi, Jake Bentley Young (The Karate Kid) as Tommy DeVito, Nick Duckart (Come From Away national tour) as Gyp DeCarlo, and Jeremy Gaston (Aladdin) as Bob Crewe, with Amber Ardolino, Kelly Belarmino, Holli' Conway, Hugh Entrekin, Kaitlyn Frank, Nathan Lucrezio, Andrew Martin Maguire, Jarran Muse, Tyler Okunski, and Reagan Pender.

The creative team includes Kyli Rae (choreographer), Geoffrey Ko (music director), Kelly James Tighe (scenic design), Julie Thiry (costume design), Paige Seber (lighting design), Megumi Katayama (sound design), Ashley Rae Callahan (hair & wig design), Michael Rossmy (fight & intimacy direction), Tara Rubin Casting, and Anna Belle Gilbert (production stage manager). Jersey Boys set and props provided by The REV Theatre Company, Auburn, NY. Original scenic design by Marshall Pope & Chad Healy.

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. This Tony Award–winning Best Musical takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Witness electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You.”

Photo Credit; Genevieve Rafter-Keddy