News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse

Jersey Boys begins performances on Wednesday, October 2 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

By: Sep. 24, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The cast of Jersey Boys at New Jersey's Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse met the press this week and BroadwayWorld was on hand to celebrate the first show of Paper Mill’s 2024-2025 season. Go inside the show's press preview in new photos from inside the rehearsal room!

LATEST NEWS

Review Roundup: GHOST OF JOHN MCCAIN Opens At SoHo Playhouse
Video: Jessica Vosk Sings From SIX THE MUSICAL
Video: Neil Diamond FaceTimes Into THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opening Night
Photos/Video: 2024 BROADWAY FLEA MARKET Raises $1,421,675

Directed by Michael Bello (We Are the Tigers, associate director of The Who’s Tommy and Jersey Boys UK/US tours and off-Broadway), Jersey Boys begins performances on Wednesday, October 2 ahead of a Sunday, October 6 opening night. The run continues through Sunday, November 3 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

The cast, which began rehearsals this morning, will star Daniel Quadrino (Newsies The Musical) as Frankie Valli, Ben Diamond (Newsies The Musical at TUTS) as Bob Gaudio, Robert Lenzi (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Nick Massi, Jake Bentley Young (The Karate Kid) as Tommy DeVito, Nick Duckart (Come From Away national tour) as Gyp DeCarlo, and Jeremy Gaston (Aladdin) as Bob Crewe, with Amber Ardolino, Kelly Belarmino, Holli' Conway, Hugh Entrekin, Kaitlyn Frank, Nathan Lucrezio, Andrew Martin Maguire, Jarran Muse, Tyler Okunski, and Reagan Pender.

The creative team includes Kyli Rae (choreographer), Geoffrey Ko (music director), Kelly James Tighe (scenic design), Julie Thiry (costume design), Paige Seber (lighting design), Megumi Katayama (sound design), Ashley Rae Callahan (hair & wig design), Michael Rossmy (fight & intimacy direction), Tara Rubin Casting, and Anna Belle Gilbert (production stage manager). Jersey Boys set and props provided by The REV Theatre Company, Auburn, NY. Original scenic design by Marshall Pope & Chad Healy.

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. This Tony Award–winning Best Musical takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Witness electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You.”

Photo Credit; Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Ben Diamond

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Ben Diamond and Richie Ridge

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Daniel Quadrino

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Jake Bentley Young

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Michael Bello (Director) and Kyle Rae (Choreographer)

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Robert Lenzi

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Nick Duckart and Jeremy Gaston

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Robert Lenzi

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Ben Diamond

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Daniel Quadrino

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Jake Bentley Young

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Jake Bentley Young, Daniel Quadrino, Robert Lenzi and Ben Diamond

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Nick Duckart, Jake Bentley Young, Daniel Quadrino, Robert Lenzi, Ben Diamond and Jeremy Gaston

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Michael Bello and Kyli Rae join with Nick Duckart, Jake Bentley Young, Daniel Quadrino, Robert Lenzi, Ben Diamond and Jeremy Gaston

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
The Cast of Jersey Boys that includes-Nick Duckart, Jake Bentley Young, Daniel Quadrino, Robert Lenzi, Ben Diamond, Jeremy Gaston, Amber Ardolino, Kelly Belarmino, Holli' Conway, Hugh Entrekin, Kaitlyn Frank, Nathan Lucrezio, Andrew Martin Maguire, Jarran Muse, Tyler Okunski and Reagan Pender

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Mike Stotts (Executive Director Paper Mill Playhouse joins The Cast of Jersey Boys that includes-Nick Duckart, Jake Bentley Young, Daniel Quadrino, Robert Lenzi, Ben Diamond, Jeremy Gaston, Amber Ardolino, Kelly Belarmino, Holli' Conway, Hugh Entrekin, Kaitlyn Frank, Nathan Lucrezio, Andrew Martin Maguire, Jarran Muse, Tyler Okunski and Reagan Pender

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Mike Stotts, Michael Bello and Kyli Rae join with The Cast of Jersey Boys that includes-Nick Duckart, Jake Bentley Young, Daniel Quadrino, Robert Lenzi, Ben Diamond, Jeremy Gaston, Amber Ardolino, Kelly Belarmino, Holli' Conway, Hugh Entrekin, Kaitlyn Frank, Nathan Lucrezio, Andrew Martin Maguire, Jarran Muse, Tyler Okunski and Reagan Pender

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
The Cast and Creative Team for Jersey Boys at The Paper Mill Playhouse

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Jarran Muse and Tyler Okunski

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Mike Stotts

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Michael Bello

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Tyler Okunski, Robert Lenzi, Daniel Quadrino, Jake Bentley Young and Ben Diamond

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Ben Diamond

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Daniel Quadrino, Robert Lenzi, Jake Bentley Young and Ben Diamond

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Daniel Quadrino, Jake Bentley Young and Robert Lenzi

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Ben Diamond, Daniel Quadrino, Jake Bentley Young and Robert Lenzi

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Holli' Conway, Kaitlyn Frank and Amber Ardolino

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Holli' Conway, Kaitlyn Frank and Amber Ardolino

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Holli' Conway, Kaitlyn Frank and Amber Ardolino

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Jarran Muse, Daniel Quadrino and Tyler Okunski

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Daniel Quadrino

Photos: Meet the Cast of JERSEY BOYS CAST At Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Daniel Quadrino and Tyler Okunski








Videos